Jim Sauble
5h

Just at Home Depot. "Why is a smart guy like you here behind the cash register?" I asked the

20 something. "Don't have job experience, in my degree" was the answer.

His degree: electrical engineering. It's called going backwards while H1B's, educated at our expense, move forward. At least it wasn't 'social engineering'...

Gary D. Davis
5h

Part of the market distortion for college costs lies with the government takeover of the student loan business. I borrowed to finance my graduate degrees and had to be approved by private lenders that actually applied standards and limits. That common-sense business governor is long gone, leading to $150,000 student loan debt for an underwater basket weaving degree with absolutely no possibility of a well-paying job in that field. If we privatize student loans, loan caps and repayment criteria will be restored. More prudent lending will result in a necessary reduction in garbage course and degree offerings. That should reduce college costs and affordability. That said, pigs will fly before we see an Ivy League school actually REDUCE total cost year over year.

