American politics is no longer about policy; it’s about identity. The two-party system, which once operated within a shared framework of national interest, has devolved into something far more tribal—an ecosystem where loyalty is paramount and apostasy is the ultimate sin.

The visceral outrage directed at figures like RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk isn’t really about their positions—many of which would have been mainstream Democratic views a decade ago. It’s about betrayal. These were once trusted members of the Democratic ecosystem, and their defection represents something more than ideological divergence; it’s a repudiation of the tribe itself. And in a political landscape where power hinges on maintaining control over narratives and coalitions, a former ally turned critic is far more dangerous than a lifelong opponent.

This is why RFK Jr. faced not just disagreement in his congressional hearing, but venom. His presence was treated as an existential threat, not because his views are radical—after all, he still champions environmentalism and corporate skepticism—but because he is airing grievances from within the house he once called home. The same goes for Tulsi, whose anti-war stance and critique of the intelligence agencies would have been standard Democratic talking points in the early 2000s but now mark her as a traitor.

The logic is simple: A party can survive opposition; it cannot survive defection. When lifelong members turn, they expose hypocrisy, they fracture coalitions, and worst of all, they make it socially acceptable to question the orthodoxy. That’s why they must not just be disagreed with, but destroyed.

This is the new reality of American politics: Policy is malleable, but loyalty is everything. Betrayal is punished not because the apostates are necessarily wrong—but because they prove that belief itself was optional all along. Which is too bad because I really like Tulsi and I hope she gets confirmed.