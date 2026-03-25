#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

Just be yourself, anything else and you won’t be happy or satisfied with. And, Arthur’s stage of life, that’s all that really matters.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
4h

I'll be honest and the end of this hit me harder than I would have expected it to. I really appreciate you writing this and look forward to following your path.

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