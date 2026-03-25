I’ve now received two official PFO letters in my life directed personally at me. A friend told me about a third which, as an initiation to the work world, was quite a lesson. “PFO”, for the uninitiated, is “please f@& off.” It’s the professional version of being told not to let the door hit you on the way out.

The first one happened to my friend in University. He and I both applied for the same job. I got it (a story onto itself) and he didn’t. So he applied for and landed a job at a consulting firm instead. The one that Anadarko outsourced all their real engineering to. So the work Anadarko told him he wasn’t qualified to do, he was doing it anyway.

My first PFO letter came a decade and a half later later. After Sundance but before we founded OneEnergy. I applied to PDC Energy for VP of Business Development in late 2015. Then came eighteen months of silence — I genuinely forgot I’d applied. In that window, my partners and I built OneEnergy, assembled our Permian position, drilled some wells and were starting to take inbounds from companies who were interested in buying us. Then PDC HR found my resume (peak efficiency). “Your skill set is not appropriate for our needs.” I of course wrote back: looking forward to seeing your team in our data room. Don’t have the skillset?! The PFO letter is honestly my most treasured piece of career correspondence.

My third PFO arrived last Friday.

I particularly like the second sentence of the first paragraph. Kind of undermines the second paragraph in my opinion. HR may want to consider adjusting their form letter.

Now, I acknowledge this (me) is a tricky one for any employer. I’m 48. I’ve already finished a career. And now I’m three semesters into law school and doing it as a hobby as much as anything else. Not surprisingly, I went to the interview and was myself — which I can’t really apologize for but maybe not the best idea as it turned out? — and, I pitched hard at the end when they asked if I had anything else to say, and genuinely meant it. Choosing to hire me over a 27 year old who is more moldable, more relatable and less of a wild card I’d imagine (and have for a while) would be a really risky move. So I can’t say I was totally surprised, but I’ll admit I was a little disappointed and as one who likes and prides themselves on analysis, I had to sit with that one and reall think on.

Because here’s what I can’t tell myself this time: the closed door isn’t pointing me somewhere better. I think I had already found somewhere better. I just have never figured out what to do when I’m standing here.

I’ve said it many times before: the thing nobody tells you about actually crossing the finish line is that it can be a huge let down. Building something and selling it, winning a Championship, accomplishing a life goal. These things give you purpose and you can measure your progress against a benchmark. Then it all ends. There’s no next slide. No next match. And you flounder. You find yourself coaching high school girls golf (I genuinely love it), playing squash, writing a Substack, doing side deals — all good things — but I’m quietly aware that none of it fills the hole that building something real used to fill. And by looking to fill the hole, I wasn’t enjoying the freedom I had.

Instead, I went back to school. I needed edges. A structure. A room full of people who formed a community. First year — eighty people in every class, a shared grind, even if we were different, it felt like something that felt like a team even when I didn’t necessarily fit. This year, everyone has scattered into electives and they feel liberated by the autonomy. Maybe at 25 that’s the point. But I’ve had autonomy. What I didn’t have anymore was community, even the one that I didn’t fit in. And I’ll admit now, more honestly than I would have six months ago, that I walked into law school at least partly looking for that. Belonging.

So at $65,000 a year and hundreds of hours a month, the DA rejection letter just asked the question out loud: what exactly are you doing here?

I don’t have a clean answer. I know I’m not a quitter. But I also know going through and checking boxes just to do a thing isn’t a great use of time either. So I’m sitting here on spring break, two and a half semesters from May 2027, and I’m genuinely uncertain whether I finish. Which is a dose of truth and reflection, not self doubt or pity. And not because it’s hard or I necessarily have something better to do but because I’m not sure finishing is the point anymore and I’m not sure it ever was.

I reflect on the people who still go to college: they go because someone told them it’s the only path, and a path — any path — is less terrifying than the open field. But AI has totally changed what school needs to be but instead of adapting, it piles on unsustainable debt for some non functional degrees; the administrators protecting administrators not the students; and still, the curriculum that hasn’t changed since your parents graduated.

And yet. Here I am. Enrolled. Paying tuition. Showing up. Avoiding the open field. Because the alternative — actually sitting still inside the freedom I am lucky enough to have built — turned out to be the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do.