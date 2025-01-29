“Elon did a Nazi salute!” “Trump just froze Medicare!” “Trump is a fascist who will never leave office!” “The administration will ban abortion everywhere!”

Deep breath.

After four years of DEI mandates, ever-expanding gender classifications, green energy subsidies with no clear economic or scientific justification, and bureaucratic overreach into consumer choices—from gas stoves to combustion engines to student loan forgiveness—the pendulum has swung violently in the other direction. Democrats are outraged. But for the 77 million who voted for Trump, it’s a moment of vindication. The tone from the administration isn’t one of careful governance—it’s of urgency, as if Trump understands he has 100 days to shake the system before Washington digs in against him again. He is, paradoxically, the most aggressive “lame duck” President in modern history.

Americans wanted safer cities, healthier food, mass deportations, and an end to the unchecked influence of corporate lobbying. They wanted to shrink government, reduce inflation, and make housing affordable again. But the reality is that none of this happens without pain—real, systemic pain. The irony is that the people screaming the loudest may end up getting exactly what they claim to want: a true economic reckoning for the wealthy.

A Stock and Housing Collapse Is the Real “Tax on the Rich”

Democrats have spent years pushing for policies to “level the playing field,” railing against wealth inequality, demanding that the rich “pay their fair share.” But the real way to accomplish that isn’t through tax hikes or government programs—it’s through a brutal market correction. And that correction is coming.

The biggest holders of stocks? The ultra-wealthy. The asset bubbles in equities and crypto have been fueled by loose monetary policy, artificial liquidity, and nowhere else to park capital. The rich know the game is up; they just don’t know where to move their money before the collapse. When the market corrects, they’ll take the biggest hit.

Housing? Same story. The working class and much of the middle class were locked out of homeownership over the last few years, unable to compete in bidding wars against institutional buyers and cash-flush elites. Meanwhile, longtime homeowners—many of them middle class—benefited from rising equity. A major price correction, while painful for overleveraged investors and recent buyers at the peak, will actually make homeownership more attainable for the younger and lower-income Americans that Democrats claim to care about.

The truth is, high interest rates and tight financial conditions are the only path forward if we want to restore economic sanity. The “cheap money” era created a false economy where the rich got exponentially richer, while ordinary people were left paying inflated prices for essentials. Keeping rates high will force the unwinding of that distortion—asset prices will fall, the rich will bleed, and markets will finally reflect reality again.

Unintended Consequences: The Real Reset

The biggest irony is that this isn’t the end of capitalism—it’s capitalism finally working again. Risk is returning to markets. Poor investments will fail. Speculation will get punished. People will have to make real economic choices again. That’s what resets the playing field—not government intervention, but the free market taking its pound of flesh.

Even the political class will feel the squeeze. For years, the ruling elite—both Democrats and establishment Republicans—have insulated themselves from economic consequences by manipulating monetary and fiscal policy. They created the conditions for these bubbles, then convinced the public they were solving problems with more stimulus and government expansion. But there are no more tricks left. The economic forces they unleashed are now beyond their control.

Trump’s return, if it unfolds this way, won’t just be about reversing Democratic policies—it will be about exposing just how much of the last decade was built on financial fantasy. The wealthy will take the hardest hit, asset bubbles will deflate, and real economic equilibrium will start to return.

The irony is that the people most opposed to him may end up getting exactly what they claim to want. But the process won’t be painless. True wealth destruction is coming, and volatility will be the new normal. The only question left is: when it’s all over, will they admit it worked?