President Trump’s decision to slap new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China sent shockwaves through markets and global trade relations. While his stance on tariffs has been consistent, few expected him to act so quickly or so aggressively. The result? A sharp market downturn, swift retaliatory measures, and a public backlash that’s already manifesting in unexpected ways.

This morning, the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all opened deep in the red, as investors scrambled to adjust to a world where Trump is once again dictating trade policy by executive action. Markets had assumed that he would wait, negotiate, or at least roll out tariffs in phases. Instead, they got a broad-based, immediate hike, including a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10% on China, escalating tensions that had seemed to cool under the USMCA framework. Business leaders and financial analysts are now left guessing how far this goes and whether the U.S. economy, which had stabilized post-inflation, can withstand another full-blown trade war.

The backlash outside of Wall Street is just as fierce. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasted no time, announcing $155 billion in retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods. Ontario Premier Doug Ford went even further, canceling a $100 million contract with Starlink, a move aimed squarely at Elon Musk and a symbolic strike against American business interests. Meanwhile, the mood in Canadian sports arenas has turned sour over the weekend, fans at NHL and NBA games booed the U.S. national anthem, a rare sign of direct hostility toward American policies. Mexico, for now, is keeping its cards close, but signals suggest that a strong counterpunch is coming.

Trump, of course, doesn’t mind the chaos. This is the game he wants to play. The strategy is simple: apply overwhelming pressure, disrupt markets, and force trading partners to the negotiating table on his terms. The bigger question is who blinks first?

With the U.S. economy still the dominant force in North America, both countries have to consider whether standing their ground is worth the potential fallout. Mexico, in particular, is in a precarious position. Trump has made it clear that his real target is border security and fentanyl trafficking. If Mexico agrees to tougher enforcement on migrants and drug cartels in exchange for tariff relief, Trump gets a big public win, securing the border while forcing trading partners to make concessions.

But this could also escalate. Trudeau isn’t known for caving under pressure and his position in Canada as the lame duck Prime Minister makes him similar to Trump: nothing to lose. Mexico, facing an election year of its own, might not be able to politically afford a compromise that looks like submission to the U.S. If Trump refuses to negotiate, global markets could tumble even further, and inflation; already a political sore spot, could reignite.

So who folds first? The safer bet is that Mexico cuts a deal first, quietly agreeing to increased border enforcement and anti-drug measures in exchange for a tariff rollback. Canada, on the other hand, is less predictable. If Trudeau digs in, this could spiral into a full-scale economic war, one that neither side can easily walk away from.

One thing is certain: this is just the beginning.