In politics, it’s never just about the person. It’s about the message. And if we don’t understand that, we miss the point—every time.

As the news cycle pivots from SignalGate to “Trump’s third term” to “Maryland father sent to Salvadoran prison,” I’ve been thinking a lot about government. I’m a libertarian with red and blue streaks: I oppose big government and support cutting $2 trillion in spending, but I also support deporting anyone who’s here illegally.

That said, there are gray areas I wrestle with. Like the revocation of student visas for protesters—even those supporting Hamas. I was shocked when the October 2023 protests revealed just how much support Hamas had in the U.S.—I didn’t see that coming. And while I strongly disagree with those students, I still pause when I see visas revoked for expression, even ugly expression.

But that’s where I keep landing: it’s the message, not the mistake.

We can’t deport 20 million illegal immigrants—and we can’t. Not physically, not logistically, not politically. So instead, we enforce by example. We revoke student visas. We deport a gay hairdresser. A professional soccer player. A Colorado activist who’s been here 28 years and has three American-born kids. A teenager with tattoos we label “gang-affiliated.”

Not because we think it will solve the immigration problem. But because we need to send a message: You are not safe here. Even if you’ve built a life. Even if you’re doing everything right.

And in a strategic way, that makes sense. If your immigration strategy relies on self-deportation, you need people to feel afraid. You need the public examples, the headlines, the fear-driven whispers in church basements and WhatsApp groups: Don’t risk it. Don’t show up. In fact, leave. It’s the only way to control your destiny.

We don’t say that out loud, of course. We say, “Mistakes were made.” But I think these mistakes aren’t bugs—they’re features. They’re deliberate edge cases meant to strongly encourage voluntary compliance.

Which ironically, brings me to COVID.

The shift from “15 days to slow the spread” to full-scale institutional coercion followed the exact same logic. It wasn’t about personal risk, individual choice, or community nuance. It was about the message and compliance. Social distancing? Made up based on hope. Masks? They made no real sense. But they were all utilities to enforce the message.

When the CDC imposed an eviction moratorium—despite having no legislative authority—it wasn’t about stopping evictions. It was about showing power. When the military and public employees were fired for refusing the vaccine, it wasn’t about safety. It was about sending a message. When OSHA mandated vaccines for 80+ million private sector workers, it wasn’t about science. It was about obedience.

Even as data emerged that kids were at near-zero risk, and that the vaccine didn’t prevent transmission, we pushed 70 million Americans under 18 to get it anyway. Not because they needed it—but because the machine needed a clean narrative. “Everyone must comply.” That was the message.

And just like with immigration, when edge cases began to emerge—young people with myocarditis, families grappling with side effects, people forced to choose between their beliefs and their jobs—we were told, “These are isolated. Don’t make a big deal of it. Trust the process.”

Maybe there’s a big difference between deporting people who are here illegally—which, let’s be honest, 77 million people voted for—and making society “safe and effective,” which the other 77 million voted for. But to me, the real difference is this: mainstream media leans so heavily left that one story gets buried, the other gets canonized.

A 15-year-old who dies or is permanently disabled from the vaccine? That’s misinformation.

A gay hairdresser deported to El Salvador? A national tragedy.

The message has changed. The method hasn’t.

Influencing humans is easy—you just need something visible. A headline. A symbol. A story. So, as Tisha Schuller says, both things can be true.

We live in a country where you can be deported from one of the safest, most opportunity-rich places on Earth—not because you’re a threat, but because your removal sends a warning.

And we live in a country where you can be forced to take a vaccine you didn’t want, didn’t need, and didn’t trust—not because you posed a danger, but because your resistance challenged the illusion of consensus.

Government doesn’t act this way by accident. It uses selective enforcement as a tool of control. It picks its moments—and its victims—carefully. It targets people who are easy to isolate and hard to defend. And it wraps the whole thing in the soothing language of necessity.

And if we don’t ask better questions—if we don’t challenge the logic, the trade-offs, the creeping normalization of coercion, even when we agree with the policy—we’ll keep missing the pattern.

Until one day, we’re the message too.