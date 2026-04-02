#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Dirk Todd's avatar
Dirk Todd
4d

David, of course he knows the importance of the Strait of Hormuz. I am shocked at how people still underestimate this guy's intelligence at this point. To me, it is obvious he is telling Europe and the other Middle Eastern countries that we are not going to be the ONLY group managing this Strait. Like our military strike or not, you have more to lose than we do. Get busy, NOW! We are all sick of your (and Canada) BS! That's what I heard him say.

Knowing his negotiating strategy well at this point, he is also letting Iran know that you have a window here, take advantage of it because we still have a BIG hammer and will use it. Lastly, I felt very good listening to him (understanding how he communicates) that he does not plan on being in Iran much longer. But it has only been 32 days!

Having said that, time will tell if it will be a good decision. I am not convinced but am optimistic.

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2 replies by David Ramsden-Wood and others
Chad Black's avatar
Chad Black
3d

Thank goodness I'm in the natural gas industry

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