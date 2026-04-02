Last night I wrote that I genuinely couldn’t handicap what the President was going to say. That “boots on the ground to open the Strait” and “we’ve won, we’re going home” were equally plausible outcomes.

Turns out, I was right. He said both. And the market hated it.

In under twenty minutes, President Trump told us that the war’s core strategic objectives are “nearing completion” — and then promised to bomb Iran “extremely hard over the next two to three weeks” and send them “back to the Stone Ages.” I love you so much but also, I hope you die. He said regime change was never the goal, then casually noted that all of Iran’s original leaders are dead. He claimed Iran’s new president asked for a ceasefire, and Iran immediately denied it.

Twenty minutes. No clarity. No exit strategy. No mention of the Strait of Hormuz deadline he himself set days ago. And that matters most — because I wrote last night that any outcome leaving Iran with the ability to ever shut in the Strait again is a nonstarter. He didn’t just fail to address the Strait. He punted it. Told the nation the U.S. doesn’t “need” the Strait of Hormuz — we’re the world’s biggest oil and gas producer (for now), after all — and said our allies should handle it. As I like to say in my speeches, this is equivalent to having a no peeing section in a pool. It doesn’t work. Twenty percent of the world’s oil flows through the Strait, and POTUS just told Asia and Europe — our allies: hey, not my problem.

Ummmm. Yeah It is.

And WTI just told you explicitly.

For a president who has historically gauged his success — and his approval rating — by the stock market, the scoreboard this morning is— how do I say this delicately—brutal.

WTI is $110 a barrel. That’s up 10%. European diesel hit $200 a barrel. Enjoy flying this summer. The S&P futures are down nearly 2%. If the market closes down 5% into Easter, I wouldn’t be surprised. The 10-year Treasury yield is pushing toward 4.40%.

Stocks can be pumped on sentiment, on hope, on a well-placed “truth” about peace. But, and I’m not genius, when oil spikes 10% after a Trump speech when he wants oil at $60, he’s lost the plot.

Which is why when I spoke with both my sons last night, we laughed at the thought of the transcript of this speech being pumped into a trading algorithm. Some poor quant’s NLP model trying to parse “we’re nearly done” and “Stone Ages” in the same paragraph, the sentiment score oscillating between wildly bullish and apocalyptic, and the algo finally just going: “I’m not really sure what the f@&k just happened.”

In a market that I’m told is 70% algorithmic, the computers are hitting sell this morning and oil is ripping. It’s ironic to be an “oil” guy and know when my overrides are winning, the world is losing badly. But here we are and even I’m not (that) excited.

Where are we? Every major market on the planet woke up this morning and sold. That’s not partisan. That’s not fake news. That’s capital allocators around the world saying: “F@&k this guy.” So for a President who built his political identity on the stock market ticker, the ticker has a message today: It’s not impressed.