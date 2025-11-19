#hottakeoftheday

Lawrence Braul
19h

Thank you David. That is a difficult thing to go through. I am glad that your patience and conviction has paid off.

One "lesson" I have learned is the discipline to rebalance. I had quick success from a satellite company (MDA Space) and a quick double. I sold 50%. Damn, it kept going higher! I bought back in and it went down to my original purchase price. Financials, guidance, cash flow, margins all look good but sentiment shifted.

I am annoyed that I didn't stick with my original plan to rebalance. Thankfully it is moving up today (6%) so I am back in the black.

Georoc01
17h

I think that's a lost lesson in the big short. Michael Burry was 100% right. And eventually he was proven true. But what about the pain it took to get there? Lets say you are confident in a recession coming. Are you ready to pull out of the markets and wait so you can buy low? What lost opportunity if you try to time when it occurs?

When Marijuana was legalized here in Colorado, I was confident that MJ infused drinks was the way to go. Edibles take too long to take effect and no one likes the odor of smoking. I saw Constellation Brands buying up Canopy in Canada and thinking they see it too and have the distribution network to make this play work.

That was 13 years ago. Its slowly starting to happen. Fortunately they've had some other wins, and I got out ahead, but certainly the opportunity cost of that investment could have gone elsewhere.

As you say..lessons learned.

