When I used to teach the energy class at Western Colorado University—a side quest I genuinely loved—I taught energy through the financial statements. Oil and gas, batteries, solar, wind… every sector through the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow. It was a financial literacy class disguised as an energy class. I’m not sure the students understood why I did it that way. Now that some are in the work world, I hope they do now.

When it came to solar companies that were public, the pickings were slim. That’s how I stumbled into Daqo New Energy (DQ) back in 2023. DQ is a Chinese ADR. Red flags everywhere. But it was also one of the cleanest lessons in market irrationality I’ve seen.

During COVID, polysilicon prices exploded. DQ was producing for $7/kg and selling for $20/kg. They were printing money so fast they had $50/share in cash and the stock surged to $120/share. When I found it, it was around $50, and when the stock traded around $35/share, earning $6/share leading to a negative-three P/E, I bought heavy. For more than two years, I’ve beat my head against a wall.

With all that cash, Chinese companies massively overbuilt capacity. Polysilicon went from $20 to $5/kg. DQ went from minting money to losing ~$100M a quarter. Cash collapsed from $50/share to ~$30/share. The stock traded down to $12, less than half the cash position. The company was literally worth more dead than alive.

I wrote management once a week telling them to buy back stock. Or shut down the business. Or mothball everything and hand the shareholders their cash. They did none of it.

But that’s not really the point. The point is this: The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay liquid.

And if you want a contrast, look at NVIDIA. I shorted it at $100. It’s now flirting with $200. Thank goodness I closed that idea quickly when the stock was ripping my face off. Tesla? Same thing. Amazing company, valuation from another solar system. The shorts are missing their … shirts. These aren’t fundamentals. They’re flows, belief systems, and liquidity. Animal spirits, as it were.

So now DQ trades at $32.50, finally above cash. I’m up ~60% on my basis—a basis I averaged down for two straight years, painfully, while the stock mocked me.

This is not investment advice. It’s a lesson.

You can be right on the business and wrong on timing and still get wiped out. Look at my SM-Civitas call. I’ll like it a lot better when they merge with Chord and Northern in 2026 (not investment advice…. Advice to SM).

You can be wrong on the business and watch the stock go to the moon for reasons nobody alive can explain.

And it’s why diversification matters. Not because it makes you rich—no wealthy person got rich by diversifying—but because the cost of being wrong is catastrophic. Being across the S&P, NASDAQ, bonds, munis, gold… probably less oil and gas than I used to believe… that’s what keeps you in the game.

Because timing is everything. Conviction is necessary. And survival is the only metric that actually matters.

In other news, tonight’s NVIDIA earnings will be fascinating. The market is fragile. Liquidity is fragile. The economy is fragile. And the Trump administration is going to have to pump this thing as long as humanly possible, because if the economy breaks, the midterms are gone and the rest of Trump’s presidency will be irrelevant.

Sometimes the long road to right goes through hell. Sometimes it ends up being wrong anyway. And sometimes, like DQ, it just takes two long years to make a little bit of sense.