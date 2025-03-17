The legal battle over immigration in the United States took an interesting turn over the weekend, as the Trump administration quietly issued an executive order that invoked a 1798 law—the Alien Enemies Act—to expedite the deportation of Venezuelan National with suspected of ties to the Tren de Aragua gang.

TdA operates in conjunction with Cártel de los Soles, the Nicolas Maduro regime-sponsored, narco-terrorism enterprise based in Venezuela, and commits brutal crimes, including murders, kidnappings, extortions, and human, drug, and weapons trafficking. TdA has engaged in and continues to engage in mass illegal migration to the United States to further its objectives of harming United States citizens, undermining public safety, and supporting the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing democratic nations in the Americas, including the United States. TdA is closely aligned with, and indeed has infiltrated, the Maduro regime, including its military and law enforcement apparatus. TdA grew significantly while Tareck El Aissami served as governor of Aragua between 2012 and 2017.

The whole order effectively frames the gang as being a part of the government and hence, the application of the 1798 act. This White House isn’t messing around. In concert, the administration’s move came alongside efforts to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 348,000 Venezuelans—a designation that had previously shielded many from deportation due to Venezuela’s instability. Reports are that of 238 Venezuelans deported that weekend, 137 were removed under the Alien Enemies Act and 101 under standard immigration procedures.

Enter the judiciary! Again… On Saturday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the District of Columbia, halting these deportations nationwide. The TRO stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and Democracy Forward on behalf of five Venezuelan men in custody, but its scope expanded to protect all Venezuelans targeted under Trump’s proclamation. Boasberg’s order demanded an immediate stop to removals and even required planes already airborne—carrying deportees to El Salvador and Honduras—to turn back. He questioned the Alien Enemies Act’s applicability, arguing that "invasion" or "predatory incursion" implies state-sponsored hostility, not gang activity, and warned of irreparable harm to deportees facing potential imprisonment or persecution abroad. Set to last 14 days, the TRO teed up a hearing March 21.

Fear not! Two planes took off from Harlingen, Texas, during a break in the Saturday hearing, crossing into international airspace over the Gulf of America as the TRO was formalized. For a U.S.-registered aircraft (which I presume these were) American jurisdiction persists even beyond the 12-nautical-mile territorial limit, meaning the order technically applied mid-flight. Boasberg insisted on compliance, but the administration later claimed some deportations were completed before the TRO’s official notice at 7:25 p.m. EDT, exploiting the ambiguity of when the order became binding. This uncertainty—whether planes were beyond recall or willfully ignored the court—certainly creates a sticky situation.

I fully support deporting criminals and revoking their legal status—gang members have no business here. But this drama reveals how deeply politicized the law has become. If the Trump administration had revoked all Venezuelan TPS as it claims and left each individual without status, a case-by-case review in court might have been the fairer route, rather than a blanket invocation of a wartime statute and then subsequent blanket TRO. Instead, we’re left with a tug-of-war: the administration wielding an obscure law to sidestep process, and courts issuing sweeping injunctions that blur into mid-air disputes.

The Alien Enemies Act itself reads, in part:

*"Whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation or government, and the President makes public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being of the age of fourteen years and upward, who shall be within the United States and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as alien enemies."* (50 U.S.C. § 21).

I’m all for creativity in tackling crime—deporting gang members makes America safer, and I’m grateful for that. But this plays too fast and loose for my taste. I’m tired of obscure federal judges like Boasberg blocking every move with TROs, yet I’m equally frustrated that the administration leans on Executive Orders instead of pushing a comprehensive bill through Congress. If Venezuelan TPS were fully revoked and each deportee lacked status, individual hearings might have been fairer than a blanket wartime edict. Still, I’m reminded of the Biden era’s OSHA vaccine mandate and CDC eviction moratorium—creative agency overreaches that cost millions their jobs and landlords a decent return. This administration’s tactics aren’t so different; they’re just aimed at a different (and my preferred) target. But some point, though, we need to stick to the process, not ping-pong between judicial fiat and executive whim, regardless if I agree or not.