I rewatched Gladiator on the plane to Vancouver. I do this — rewatch movies instead of investing in new characters. In rewatching a younger Russell Crowe, I’m struck by the same thing. We all look older. We all make comebacks of sorts. But in our DNA and societal structure, merit is a thing. In th land of the Romans, the generals were the strongest and the fastest. Authority was earned in battle. People fell in line because they’d seen what you could do. The pecking order established. Maximus, Maximus, Maximus.

We’ve evolved past wars with swords. Now, perhaps, we fight with keyboards. But the innate instinct—the need to establish who’s actually best—never left (though some law students, seeking accommodations through extra time in exams and special rooms, are doing their best to shame it out).

An image that stands out to me and is seared in my brain was from the 2024 inauguration. Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos. I don’t think they particularly like each other but there’s something else in that room: a recognition. As athletes do in their own world, those men built empires in an era where tech founders could treat their careers like a sport, like a war, and keep the spoils. The founder model. You start it, you keep the shares, you earn the result. No board diluting your equity while voting themselves raises. Just competition, and outcome.

I contrast that with what I wrote about Civitas yesterday. Boards that self-deal. Executives paid in salary rather than skin in the game. If you didn’t build it, if you can’t lose it, I’m not sure you’ve earned the right to run it. I love the private equity model for a reason—you eat what you kill. Simple. Honest. Meritocratic.

Which is why I keep coming back to squash.

I’m in Vancouver this weekend for the Canadian Masters Championships. It’s my fourth consecutive year and by far most consistent “comeback” over the last 30 years. I dare say, I’m back… staving off the inevitable decline as a result of aging as long as possible. And this year, like last, the top four are the same guys, we just rotate around the podium a little bit.

We’ve been playing each other since we were ten years old. We competed for Junior National Team spots. Then life happened— oil and gas, finance, kids, whatever—but every May we keep finding our way back into a 600 square foot room together.

Yesterday I was up two-zero in the semis and played some of my best squash in decades. But a win doesn’t count until it’s over and Trevor ground me down and caught me at 2-2 and I nearly lost. Revenge from last year. I know he’ll be coming for me next year.

This morning, my body is telling me things I don’t want to hear. Tournament squash is a different animal at any age. You push yourself much harder than practice. You dive. You press. And you wake up sore. But the court doesn’t care how you feel. Neither does your opponent.

Today I play Matt in the final, a rematch of the 2023 final in Montreal.

Here’s the backstory. It was the Canada Winter Games, Grande Prairie, 1995. I was number one for Alberta. Matt was number one for Nova Scotia. I was down 2-0 and 7-0 (former scoring went to 9, only scored a point when you served so the games were longer and more grinding). I came back and won the match. That result knocked Matt out of contention for the junior national team. A decision point in both our lives, in a court at age eighteen, decided by who a few rallies.

When he beat me in the 2023 final, he shook my hand and said: I’ve been waiting twenty-eight years to beat you, you bugger (he didn’t say bugger…).

I understood exactly what he meant. Because I feel the same way today, except it’s been three years.

In a meritocracy, you carry a match and a result with you. There is no board resolution. No negotiated settlement. Just two guys who keep trying to beat each other.

There are no shortcuts in squash. You lock yourself in that room, and somebody comes out the better player that day. You both know what it took to get there. You shake hands. You nod. And you say: I’ll see you next time.

That’s the thing about real competition. The result is clean. The respect is mutual. And nobody’s arguing about whether it was earned. The board room should take the hint.

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