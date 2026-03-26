Iran is doing what it does and oil is reacting how oil reacts. If you told me it was $60 or $150 next Friday, I wouldn’t be surprised by either so I’m going to leave that one alone for now because I genuinely can’t keep up. What I will say is this: energy companies sitting on share prices that two months ago — when oil was supposedly going to $50 and staying there — would have seemed like a fantasy should be paying attention. There are mergers that make sense. We’ve written about them. The window is open. Use it.

What I do want to talk about is housing. Because I think it’s quietly becoming the issue.

Redfin put out a stat this week that matches my observations. In February, there were roughly 630,000 more sellers than buyers in the US housing market — a 46.3% gap, the largest since Redfin started tracking this in 2013. There is more supply than the market has seen in over a decade. And yet prices are barely moving. Somehow, the media home price in February: $429,000. Up less than 1% year over year.

The issue: the sellers won’t budge and the buyers can’t show up.

On the seller side, a large chunk of America is locked into 3-4% mortgages they took out during the pandemic, during which monetary policy caused inflation to go wild. So bottom line, they aren’t selling unless they have to, because selling means buying into a 6%+ world. On the buyer side, you have people looking at those same prices and doing the math on a 30-year at current rates — and walking away. Meanwhile, the average 30-year fixed has ticked back up to 6.22% as of last week , with the 30-year Treasury having moved from near 4% to well over 4.3% in recent weeks. We just had the second weak 5-year auction in a row. The bond market hates the current fiscal policy.

Layer on the national debt picture and it gets far worse. Roughly $10 trillion in US Treasury debt is maturing over the next twelve months — about a quarter of all outstanding government debt. That refinancing pressure has a direct read-through to mortgage rates, because the 10-year doesn’t get to ignore it. And despite what Trump wants to see with rates, they are going to be extremely stubborn unless Iran ends this weekend.

Finally and notably, add the jobs market. Hiring is slowing. AI is starting to displace the entry-level white-collar jobs that new graduates walk into. Come June and July, you’ll have another cohort of new graduates hitting a market that doesn’t have the same absorptive capacity it had three years ago. That cohort was supposed to be the next generation of first-time buyers. It increasingly isn’t. And they had most of the College experience ruined by political decisions during COVID. That’s an angry, disenfranchised bunch to be out of work.

So here’s my prediction: by the time we get to summer, the housing freeze becomes politically untenable. The house is 70% of the average American’s balance sheet. A 10% move in prices can be a 50-60%+ move in equity depending on leverage. Trump will need a housing win. I truly believe we will see some version of mortgage portability — a mechanism that lets borrowers carry their existing rate into a new purchase — as the policy lever most likely to unfreeze supply without blowing up prices.

As many know, I’ve got skin in this game directly. Several properties in the portfolio either are or will be coming to market over the next few months. Admittedly, the macro timing is not ideal but hope is not a plan, and I deal in numbers and analysis, not unicorns and fairy dust.