#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3d

Mark is spot on about price anchoring. I lived thru it in 2002-2007. Home values skyrocketed then and that (and several other factors) caused a massive overbuild of new homes. The GFC caused the severe recession, and the overpriced/over supplied problems fixed themselves, but a lot of fortunes were lost. Trump is actively facing so many important issues not sure how he keeps up or even how he keeps them straight. I personally think A I is going to force a lot of college bound or recent graduates in to the skilled trades. It’s the route I took because I hated corporate work. Working in skilled trades allowed me to make a really good living and I didn’t have to do the corporate dance. Trade in that 300k 4 year party and education for an apprenticeship towards becoming a journeyman. It’s going to take a culture shift, but Mike Rowe is leading the charge! Great take DRW. You write some food stuff to ponder.

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John McLeod's avatar
John McLeod
3d

Like most things...it depends. Having recently lost mucho dinero on a downtown Denver condo, it does tend to reinforce my view that the one-party Colorado lunatic asylum is finally imploding. It could be argued that a condo is just an apartment with an HOA, and even in the most poorly run states there are pockets of sanity, growth and maturity that aren't using Cheech and Chong as their business model. Fortunately, my equity rolled into a larger $19 SM stock position, so no hard feelings.

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