#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
16m

And as an Avs fan, I'm glad our guy (Nelson) skipped it, and was on the team plane to Utah last night. The old man of the group (34), he'd rather spend time with his family before having a game on the road.

And I thought the team USA that dominated was the women. Winning by 5 goals on average. It was truly and impressive performance. We now have a women's league, and that's the future too.

Reply
Share
Lawrence Braul's avatar
Lawrence Braul
15m

I agree. It was a thriller. As a Canadian the game got tilted by the 4 minute penalty in the last 5 minutes of the game. It was the right call. I am more pissed at Sam Bennett who has a reputation for sticking incidents that happen "by accident". Ahh no. Control your stick in traffic. FFS.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture