Let me say this clearly: the Canada-US gold medal game was the greatest hockey game ever played. Full stop.

I’m allowed to say that. Born in the United States, raised as a hockey kid in Canada, raised my own kids as hockey kids that I coached in the US — one who just played Junior hockey in Vancouver before separating his shoulder this weekend and ending his season, and another making a comeback playing Div 3 club in the off-golf season. So yeah. I was invested in both sides of this one in ways that are hard to fully explain. Between mom, dad and the two kids, the cheering section was divided 2-2 … I’ll leave it at that.

But what a game! The best players on earth, competing for a prize they hadn’t chased in 12 years, in a rivalry that needs no introduction. And in the most fitting moment possible, Jack Hughes — bleeding, missing teeth from a high stick — scores the game winner while Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon are forced to play defense because Cale Makar, the best defenseman on the planet, apparently decided offense was more interesting. (I say this with love, Cale. But come on.)

Connor Hellebuyck was an absolute legend in net. And it proved once again that in hockey, a locked-in goalie defeats pretty much everything — including the two greatest forwards on earth right bearing down on you.

But off the ice was what mattered more. Watch the celebration. Watch these kids — average age 27 — drink beer, hit clubs, wave USA flags, and not apologize for a single second of it. That’s a nice change. These guys entered their professional careers at the dawn of COVID. They hit their peak merit in an era where their friends who didn’t make the NHL couldn’t get jobs because they didn’t check the right boxes. They watched people get canceled for wrong-think in real time. And they don’t care anymore.

I’ll be honest — I’m a 48-year-old right-leaning libertarian who got plenty of grief for it in law school. And I’m not here to re-litigate DEI or say none of it made sense, because diversity genuinely does matter. It does and laughably, I’m apparently the diversity hire now — middle-aged, wealthy, experienced, father of kids who’ve been told they don’t check the boxes. Turns out that’s a perspective not many people in the room have.

But what I found genuinely refreshing watching those US players celebrate wasn’t the politics. It was the absence of fear. Nobody getting canceled. Nobody performing for the cameras. Just young men who earned their spot on that team, won gold, and said exactly what they felt. And when the President called and invited them to hang, they did because … come on: say what you will about The Donald, he’d be a pretty awesome guy to have dinner with.

Maybe that’s where we’re headed. Finally. And maybe, just maybe the overcorrection is finally correcting.

Either way — hell of a hockey game. I can’t believe we have to wait four years for another one. In the meantime though, I’m lucky to be a season ticket holder to the next closest thing…. The Avalanche!