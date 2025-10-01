I should be sleeping. After all, I have a big weekend ahead—call it an ayahuasca retreat. Call it saying yes to whatever life offers at me at this stage. Call it doing things I didn’t do in college that I should have done. Who knows? What I’ve learned through COVID and “retirement” is if you aren’t growing, you’re dying. But tonight, before I shut my eyes, I’m thinking about the government shutdown. And oh Lord, am I happy.

Ten years ago, I didn’t care about government. Left, right. East, west. Whatever. Just keep me safe and my taxes low. Five years ago, COVID shoved CDC, NIH and OSHA into my vocabulary and suddenly I had to care about our government. Vaccines, mandates, Fauci. Every side, every agenda, all fake. I knew it was always about making money and keeping power but during COVID, it was so overt it was my true wake-up call.

So today when I read that the estimate is that 750,000 federal employees might be permanently be gone and courts can’t blocked their reductions because we have no funding? That was the best part of my day.

Here’s an hint on interest rates? Unless we cut $1 trillion in spending at the federal government level, rates aren’t dropping. In fact, they are going higher. Musk knew it. He left DC. Dimon knows it. But his building in NYC is gorgeous. You know it. I know it. The markets know it. But DC pretends the Fed drives the bus. They don’t. Spending does.

A reader asked me for my take on gold today. Here it is: gold is ripping because government can’t stop spending. Defense and entitlements—cut $500 billion each, and interest rates would collapse. So would GDP. Inflation would drop and unemployment would sky rocket because Government is the worst organization. On the planet: massively inefficient with 90% of the staff unable to compete in the private sector. The best of them came from the private sector. Housing could be affordable. Jobs could exist without mass immigration distorting the labor market. Instead, we get a bloated, broke federal machine propped up by debt.

Thats why I’ve been long gold all year. And I’m ashamed to say, bitcoin too. But gold miners are my biggest position. From $2,300 to $3,900 an ounce and add operational leverage to that. It’s the shale revolution on steroids. Gold is the tell. It’s pricing in what nobody in Washington will admit: the federal government is the problem.

So tonight—my dream? A federal government shutdown that never ends. Washington stripped to defense, interstate infrastructure, and nothing else. States handle the rest. The federal empire disappears into irrelevance. That would be my America.

God bless America, and make most everyone in D.C. laid off and join the private sector. Learn to code… they say.