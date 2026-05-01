I’ve written for years that oil and gas companies didn’t have an ESG problem.

The E? Europe, who has very little oil and gas of their own goes crazy, and NGOs see a grift that makes their wallets swell, had a zero carbon agenda, not better environmental stewardship. The truth is the industry’s operational environmental record—spill rates, flaring reductions, emissions intensity—is legitimately good and getting better. The NGOs didn’t want improvement. They wanted elimination. We let them define the conversation (except Chris Wright) and lost it. Darren Woods and Mike Wirth have finally joined the conversation.

The S? Oil and gas employs hundreds of thousands of people in communities that would otherwise have very little. Royalties are a subsidy for farming communities. We build schools, sponsor little leagues, and fund emergency services. The industry’s social record in the communities where it operates is extremely strong. Weld county loves oil and gas, It was Aspen, where wells are non existent that voted to increase setbacks … in Weld county. Again; NGOs manufactured a narrative and Aspen virtue signalers answered.

But the G? Corporate governance? We F@&k that up all on our own. Again, and again.

My view of boards overall is pretty glum. Perhaps with notable exceptions, they have been and remain a collection of cronies, recycled executives, and diversity hires who have perfected the art of protecting each other while destroying shareholder value at industrial scale. The Civitas board just handed us a textbook case.

Post merger, a merger I advocated for, created a combined SM/Civitas board with 11 members—six from SM Energy, five from Civitas. ￼ I didn’t get a call…

The five Civitas representatives are Morris Clark, Carrie Fox, Billy Helms, Wouter van Kempen, and Howard Willard III. These are the people who oversaw Civitas through a roughly 70% decline from its 2023 peak. CIVI had fallen nearly 47% in the year leading into the merger . They pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy that piled on debt but didn’t get them to $20 billion as a market cap, which was essential to be relevant. They got into the bedroom with heavy pursuit and then decided to keep their clothes on and cuddle. Chord, Crescent and SM have been dance partners for a long time, and yet the board did nothing. Chord and Crescent remain single. What’s worse? They simply failed to generate the shareholder returns that acquisition strategy required and ultimately sold the company in an all-stock deal that offered shareholders no premium. Yuck. ￼

So what did they do on the way out the door? The Civitas compensation committee—the very people who oversaw this value destruction — approved a $50 million retention bonus pool. They allocated $21 million of it to four executives: van Kempen $6 million, Travis Counts $6 million, Clay Carrell $5 million, Marianella Foschi $4 million. SM Energy had no input. SM Energy didn’t even know the specific allocations until after closing.

To summarize: the people being acquired paid themselves $21 million from a pool funded by the acquirer, with zero oversight from the acquirer, locked it in contractually before close, and handed SM the bill with the keys. And some kept their board seat, too!

This is not a governance failure. This is governance as a personal enrichment vehicle.

SM Energy’s own proxy discloses this almost apologetically—we weren’t involved, we didn’t know. Yeah, because it’s the employees and SM shareholders and get screwed here. SM management said quietly they’re not happy about this either. Which tells you exactly what SM shareholders should do at the next annual meeting:

Vote against van Kempen’s board seat. Six million dollars. He should not be rewarded with a seat at the table of the combined company he just cashed out of.

The broader point: Every Civitas director who allowed this to happen—who sat on that board through years of underperformance, who approved the compensation culture that produced this outcome, and who blessed a merger at a price that reflected their own failure—should face a serious shareholder challenge to their continued service. The fact that they negotiated board seats for themselves as part of the merger terms is its own story.

I’ve said it before in the context of Ovintiv, and I’ll keep saying it: the misaligned incentives problem in this industry isn’t at the wellsite. It’s in the boardroom. Executives and directors in oil and gas have engineered a system where they get paid regardless of whether shareholders make money. Rising commodity prices mask it for a while. When the cycle turns, you see what was always there.

The E and the S? We fight back on those narratives, because we’re right. It’s about time. But the G? We need to earn the right to fight back. And we start by holding these boards accountable with the only tools shareholders actually have.

The votes are coming. Use them. As an SM shareholder, I know I will.