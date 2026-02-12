#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Rivenbark's avatar
Mark Rivenbark
14h

Here's one I didn't see coming....AI-driven automation is causing significant displacement in the Indian IT sector, with estimates suggesting hundreds of thousands of jobs, particularly in routine, mid-level, and, increasingly, entry-level roles, are at risk. Major firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro have reduced workforces, with AI adoption and slower growth resulting in a near-freeze in net hiring.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Howardo's avatar
Howardo
4h

How soon can I invest in the Young-Gun Ramsden-Wood Fund?!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture