#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
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Starlink just raised its rates. Standby went from $5/month to $10/month and active from $120/month to $130/month. I see a lot of grousing among Starlink customers, but frankly they are in a monopoly situation right now for customers in rural areas. I have been toying with the T-Mobile 5G option, where that exists it gets you to about 1/2 what Starlink offers.

What's cool about the T-Mobile is if you have their fiber they hook the 5G option in as a free backup. With Xfinity costing twice as much and going out 3 times in the last month (not good for those of us working from home) its an intriguing option.

As far as the rest of SpaceX goes, will Blue Origin actually be able to compete? Or is the Spacex monopoly pretty much as it is. Starship V3.0 launches today. Hopefully we get closer to an answer. The next of the Artemis missions depends on it, currently scheduled for next year.

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