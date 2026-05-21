Devon wrote a check yesterday. A big one.

Sixteen thousand acres in New Mexico. A little over $2.6 billion. Which works out to something like $161,000 an acre, give or take, with highs more than $300,000 an acre.

I watched the whole thing with a kind of detached nostalgia. OneEnergy got its start in New Mexico because of a BLM federal sale. September 2016. We wanted certain acres badly. Had a max price in our head that felt aggressive. Went to the sale. Lost. The acreage we were chasing went for $33,500 an acre. For us, it validated we were in the right track and set off our efforts over what would get developed over the last 10 years and create a lot of wealth for a lot of people. That Devon now owns the acreage isn’t lost on me, especially when some tracts went for more than ten times our max price all those years ago.

That’s not inflation. That’s scarcity. Tier one inventory is gone. When it’s gone, it’s gone. And if you’re Devon, if you can deploy capital into a $100 oil environment with 87.5% net revenue interest, the math doesn’t need much storytelling. You just write the check because you don’t have much else to spend it on and by buying it directly, you don’t have to buy it at some premium buried within, for example, Permian Resources.

Which brings me to the strip.

The back end is sitting around $73. Which is the market’s way of saying this whole supply disruption is transitory, the Strait reopens, pipelines get built, the SPR releases taper, and we all go back to a world the IEA was calling massively oversupplied as recently as February. Four million barrels a day surplus, they said.

Here’s what I keep coming back to. The world is not going to consume meaningfully less than 105 million barrels a day. AI and compute power demands mean we need more power, not less. That means solar and wind and natural gas energy is going to data centers, not electric cars and for oil, that mean we’re not even close to that demand destruction. And with the US releasing north of thirteen million barrels a week from the strategic petroleum reserve and shipping it to Asia (an interesting long-term strategy), it feels very “Biden-esque” from 2022 to depress prices headed into the midterms. It was a bad strategy then and remains so today. The Strait isn’t open and I don’t really see what opens it. The bypass pipelines aren’t built and while UAE and Saudi are scrambling to route around it, every day that passes brings us closer to a major energy crisis. Add the super El Niño that is predicted and the impact of 500 man years of energy being released into the atmosphere, there will be huge disruptions over the next year. For a great listen, check out the last 11 minutes of the All In podcast.

And for US producers—even if you had the pads permitted, drilled, and in the plan—the cycle time to ramp capital in a world the IEA just told you was oversupplied by four million barrels is not something you can reverse in a quarter. Or a year.

Once the Strait reopens…..

Once the pipelines are done…..

Once the SPR releases normalize….

Once once once…

I’ve become fairly constructive on oil.

On the equity side, the interesting thing about being a commodity investor is the highest cost producers with the worst assets are also the most levered to a recovery. So you get the counterintuitive situation where Diamondback is relatively underperforming and SM is relatively outperforming. Makes sense if you think about it for ten seconds. The market is repricing the margin players first. It’s nice to profit from a position, even if it took a war to reprice it.

Completely unrelated but not really: SpaceX filed their S-1 yesterday.

They’re targeting the world’s largest IPO. North of $75 billion raised. Valuation somewhere between $1.75 and $2 trillion, though my suspicion is the demand the day it opens drives that number higher.

I’ve been a SpaceX holder for a while. Bought it on “Musk” conviction before I fully understood the business. The S-1 makes the business legible for the first time for most people, and what comes into focus is Starlink as the real engine underneath the rocket company story.

But the bigger idea, the one Chamath has been telegraphing on All In for a while now, is that the next Berkshire Hathaway is SpaceX and Tesla eventually under one roof. Everything Elon. One conglomerate.

What makes this particularly interesting right now is the deal Anthropic cut with xAI to use some of their server capacity. Anthropic is the current heir apparent to the AI throne—whether that holds is a separate debate—but if it does, that relationship makes the xAI piece of the SpaceX entity genuinely interesting and not just a footnote.

The Tesla piece is the strangest part. Tesla has been trading at multiples that have never made logical sense for a car company. The market has always been pricing something else in. Maybe it was always pricing the optionality on Elon and robots and his ability to innovate better than anyone since Steve Jobs. But if SpaceX eventually acquires Tesla in an all-equity deal—using a currency with an even more insane valuation—Tesla shareholders are going to have to get their heads around a completely different valuation framework. You’d essentially be swapping one impossible-to-model stock for another.

Which is fine. That’s how this era works.

The through line from Devon in New Mexico to SpaceX on Nasdaq is the same sentence: when the opportunity is scarce and the capital is ready, sometimes you just write the check.