In 2024, the U.S. government spent 30% of GDP—nearly $8 trillion. That’s not stimulus anymore. That’s the core operating system of our economy. Where did it go?

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid: 46%

Interest on the debt: 12%

Defense and veterans: 13%

Everything else—education, energy, environment, transportation, administration, subsidies: the leftovers

This isn’t investment. It’s preservation. And every day that passes, the consequences compound.

As I read the tweets and listen to the podcasts—on tariffs, trade wars, Main Street, Wall Street, and war—I keep coming back to the same truth: We’ve built an economy on four unsustainable pillars.

And every one of them has been cracking for decades.

1. Entitlements Are Politically Untouchable

You want to cut spending? Great. But 70% of the budget is “mandatory”—Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and interest on the debt. Raise the retirement age Reform Medicare? You’ll be out of office before the sentence ends. The political class isn’t brave. They’re cornered. But every time they delay the reckoning, the hole gets deeper.

We’re now $10 trillion behind where we should be. COVID wasn’t just expensive—it was the worst use of debt in history. We got nothing lasting for it. Just inflation, decay, and dependency. So politicians need to thread the needle here and make major reforms, in plain sight, and keep their job.

2. Government Is the Largest Buyer

When the government spends 30 cents of every dollar, it doesn’t just “stimulate growth.” It sets prices, shapes industries, and redirects talent. Entire sectors exist only because of federal procurement—defense, education, health care, infrastructure.

You don’t compete for customers anymore. You compete for contracts. And with $37 trillion in national debt, Uncle Sam hasn’t just been a great customer—he’s been the most profitable game in town. That dynamic has warped everything.

It’s no longer about value. It’s about access. Compliance. Capture. Look at Google and Meta—two modern monopolies. They’re finally facing antitrust cases in court. But during COVID? Government didn’t restrain them. It used them. That’s the problem. They’re too big to control and too big for their own good.

They should be broken up—not just for fairness, but to make room for innovation again. The same goes for government. The Mag 7 and the federal budget are the two bloated forces masking our national decline. It’s time to right-size both.

3. Education and Health Care Are Priced Inefficiently by Design

Why does Harvard cost $80,000 a year?

Why does a single aspirin in a hospital cost $93?

Because no one is paying with their own money. It’s grants. It’s insurance. It’s government dollars. When spending is disconnected from value, price becomes a game—not a signal.

The more complex the system, the more middlemen you need. And the more they extract. We didn’t fix education. We federalized it. We didn’t fix health care. We monetized it.

Entire universities survive on federal loans for degrees with zero economic return. Hospitals run billing departments like hedge funds. It’s not about healing. It’s about coding.

It’s time to cut.

Colleges need to be cut in half. Useless degrees shouldn’t be prerequisites for jobs that don’t need them. And student loans shouldn’t be handed out for facially unprofitable investments.

Health care? The reckoning is even uglier. We all die eventually. Yet 25% of lifetime health care spending happens in the final six months of life. We call it compassion. But it’s often just profit extraction disguised as care. Medicare has become a business model. Not a safety net. Yes, medicine has made our lives longer, better, healthier. But when I can’t walk, can’t think, and can’t wipe my own backside—that’s not life. That’s a profit center.

It’s not popular. But it’s where we are.

4. Financial Markets Are Addicted to Deficit Spending

Every time the market stumbles, Washington opens the firehose.

Rate cuts. Bailouts. Liquidity injections. Stimulus checks.

Doesn’t matter if we’re in recession or not—Wall Street has been trained to expect a Fed response.

That’s why stocks rise on bad news: Bad news means more spending. It’s Pavlovian. And it’s broken. Investors don’t evaluate risk anymore. They price in rescue. And when the rescue finally fails? The repricing will be severe.

Want to know something crazy?

The Mag 7 + Berkshire Hathaway are sitting on $900 billion in cash.

The top 10 universities have $300 billion in tax-free endowments.

That cash isn’t productive. It’s power. It’s a distortion. That capital should be funding new businesses. Paying dividends. Driving real innovation. It belongs to shareholders. But it’s hoarded instead.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, running negative cash flow, and unable to cover a basic emergency. Because the consumer economy taught them that cash is meant to be spent, not saved. Maybe—just maybe—we don’t need a new iPhone every year. Where do you think Apple’s $150 billion cash pile came from?

So Where Does That Leave Us?

Look at the Russell 2000—the small-cap index that reflects the real economy:

2022: -21.6%

2023: +15.1%

2024: +15.0%

2025 YTD: -15.7%

Main Street is choking—while the Fed pretends the patient is stable. People are waking up broke.

So they stop going out to eat. They skip concerts. Cancel vacations. They don’t buy the season tickets. We pretended we could borrow forever. Print through the pain. Inflate away responsibility. But now the simulation is breaking.

And look—I genuinely believe we need this. But we needed it ten years ago. Before COVID. Before the $10 trillion sugar high. Before we taught a generation that debt doesn’t matter. Now we have to live on what we earn. It’s a crash landing. I don’t see how it isn’t. And honestly—it scares me.

The Trump Paradox

And here’s the paradox I can’t shake: I’ve said before—and I still believe—that Trump has a plan. The tariffs, the slowdown, the economic decoupling—it’s all designed to reduce demand, lower rates, and bring industrial policy back under control. It’s a deliberate deceleration, not a collapse. And if it works? It buys us time. But time only matters if we use it.

So far, I don’t see us using it.

We haven’t touched entitlements.

We haven’t addressed debt.

We haven’t rebalanced the incentive structure.

We haven’t reclaimed the narrative of work, merit, and discipline.

There’s no perfect fix. But here’s where I’d start:

Means-test and restructure entitlements—now. Slash higher-ed funding. End student loans for low-ROI degrees. Break up monopolies—corporate and federal. Unleash productivity with AI, deregulation, and real market clearing. Let zombie companies and overvalued assets fail. Cut defense spending in half. Today. We have enough weapons.

This isn’t austerity. It’s reality. If it doesn’t work soon, I fear the bailout of all bailouts could come which would make inflation rip for ever. If you own assets? Great. But if you don’t? Woof.

We are faced with bad choices and sadly, those with the microphone aren’t speaking about tradeoffs or emergencies. It’s time for some honesty.

But the sun is shining. And this too shall pass.

It always does.