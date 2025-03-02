I was torn about what to write today.

Steel tariffs—they’re coming. Peak social media—it’s already here. The massive paper I have due in nine hours—the one I should be writing instead of this. But none of those won the day. Instead, a squash tournament did. Or more specifically, a young man I had the privilege to coach and compete against.

Seventeen years old. Same age as my son. He played unbelievably well, pushing me hard before I won 3-1 in the final. I’ve watched him improve, not just physically but mentally—learning how to compete, how to push through, how to analyze his opponent, and how to adjust. He’s at that inflection point where talent and hard work meet strategy. It’s a privilege to be part of his journey, to watch him piece it all together, knowing how much life is still in front of him.

And yet, as I sit in law school—surrounded by students just a few years older than him—I notice something strange. The 25-year-olds don’t ask. They don’t lean over and say, Hey, how’d you do that? What should I be thinking about? There are exceptions, but broadly, they exist in their own world, convinced they are the first ones to ever take this path. The hunger to learn from those ahead of them? It’s rare.

Contrast that with a beer I had recently with the head of a law firm. His sons played hockey with mine. I coached them when they were young, and now, years later, we’re talking life, goals, and opportunity. We reflect on how blessed we feel that our journeys worked out, how we’d approach youth if we could do it over again, and the subtle but critical shifts in how success, learning, and mentorship work today.

Because in sports, the cycle is clear. The best learn from the best. Younger athletes watch, ask, mimic, absorb. You’re expected to seek out mentors. You listen to the veterans. You take what they know and apply it. It’s a survival mechanism—if you don’t, you get left behind.

But outside of sports? The cycle is breaking down.

DEI fractured the natural mentorship model in many fields. Merit-based systems—where the best pull up those willing to learn—have been disrupted. People are hesitant to guide or hesitant to ask. And those that aren’t the best believe they DESERVE the job. The opportunity. But they don’t. It’s all earned. And the best float to the top. And to do so, there is a process of learning from those who’ve done it before. Yet now, it’s not the default, it’s the exception.

And yet, the need remains. Work on the office. Chatting with someone with 30 years of scars. Playing squash with someone who’s knees are failing, age is catching up, but can still find a way to win because they know how to. I’ve been thinking a lot about the difference between wealth creation and wealth protection. Building is different from maintaining. And while young athletes understand the importance of learning from those ahead of them, young professionals—many of them—are missing it entirely.

I feel it in myself, too.

I’ve struggled with purpose, with relationships, with what comes next. I built. I sold. I moved on. But to what? Law school isn’t about the degree—it’s a test, a challenge, a forcing function to stay sharp and engaged and see if I could still do it. I’m jealous of my classmates who NEED to do it. They have a drive I can’t replicate no matter how hard I try. But I also have the experience to figure out some of the cheat codes (like grades don’t matter…) But at its core, it’s about the same thing I see in that 17-year-old: learning. Growth. What’s next.

And that’s why I’m writing this instead of finishing my paper. The cycles of learning, of mentorship, of asking questions and absorbing wisdom—those are everything. And when you find someone who gets it, who wants to learn, who asks—you want to give back. Because that’s how it should work.

Youth is wasted in the young. But wisdom in the old is useless if it isn’t shared.