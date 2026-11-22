The Big Short is my favorite movie. I took my kids, then 10 and 8, to see it when it premiered in Calgary in November 2015. I have no idea what the other patrons thought of a 10 and 8 year old in the crowd, but it was impactful. Today they co-head our family office's equity strategy, and it's their favorite movie too. I'll probably watch it again with them over Thanksgiving in Phoenix.

After COVID, I was wrong. I wrote "this isn't a big deal" and "there is no new normal." But at the same time, instead of going all in, I went almost all to cash, was short Nvidia for a time, and missed at least a third of the move from the mid-3,000s on the S&P to where we were two weeks ago. Oops.

But the cracks that scared me then are back, including the ones Michael Burry has been screaming about about years. He held puts on a million Nvidia shares, about $187 million notional, before closing his fund, and now writes Cassandra Unchained. His core charge is circular financing. Nvidia chips became the collateral and the loan, and startups you'd never heard of built a whole industry on debt. We oil and gas people have seen that movie before, too.

The five hyperscalers are on pace for over $690 billion of capex this fiscal year, and free cash flow is near zero or negative for all but Alphabet and Microsoft, who is in real trouble as we discussed in the Anthropic IPO post earlier this week. Debt for the big 5 went from 9% of capex funding in FY24 to 32%, and Alphabet priced an $84.75 billion equity raise in June. From share buybacks to equity issuance … that’s a notable change and it rhymes with 2008 shale: production growth at all costs. Cash flow, be damned.

Then the dominoes started. On Oct. 25, Elon Musk warned that over 200 neocloud firms face "guppy-level death" because lenders are pulling back. On Nov. 11, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO and CFO Colette Kress became interim, halting Father Jensen’s role as the AI finance king. And on Friday, Nvidia fell 14% to $125.53 after Reuters reported the SEC is examining its accounting. That's about 47% below its Oct. 6 closing peak of $239.24. I wish I was still short. But the market goes up As an escalator and down as an elevator.

Not surprisingly, the S&P 500 and Dow fell into correction territory, and the VIX closed at 35.89, its highest since late March.

This is not to say AI isn’t the future. It is, and it’s a huge part of why the U.S. economy has withstood a lot of bad data. Data is the center of the new world. We can analyze it faster than ever and solve problems that were unsolvable. But the costs are finally showing up.

Here's my silver lining: slower capex. If the Mag 7 cut spending back toward growth-neutral, I think the market would love it. The startups would have to look like real investing again, with risk. Easy money gets corrected away and the reduction in capex helps inflation, which could let the Fed hold rates flat. That's good for housing, commercial real estate, and the K-shaped economy we've built over four years.

Corrections are hard, but we haven't had a real, painful one since 2008. Capitalism only works when companies can go bankrupt. I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again. But if the Mag 7 hold capex firm, I think it gets ugly.