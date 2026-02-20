Called it.

I said months ago there was no way (legally under the Constitution) the IEEPA tariffs were going to survive judicial scrutiny, and today the Supreme Court confirmed it. 6-3 decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump — Chief Justice Roberts writing the majority, with the court holding that IEEPA simply does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. Full stop. “IEEPA contains no reference to tariffs or duties,” said Roberts. Congress never gave this power away, and the president cannot conjure it from statutory silence. Like the Student Debt forgiveness plan, OHSA mandates for vaccines and the CDC eviction moratorium, this one fails, as it should!

But here’s what people are getting wrong about the vote count. The media is “breathlessly” reporting this as a 6-3 decision, which is technically accurate — but the ideological framing is muddled. Clarence Thomas (my favorite Supreme Court justice) dissented, but not because he thinks Trump had the authority to impose these tariffs. Thomas went further in the other direction. His concurrence-turned-dissent is rooted in the nondelegation doctrine — the principle that Congress cannot delegate its core constitutional powers to the executive branch in the first place. The taxing power belongs to the legislative branch, full stop. Under Thomas’s framework, it wouldn’t matter if Congress had tried to hand Trump tariff authority — they can’t legally do it. So Thomas likely would have struck the tariffs down anyway, just on different constitutional grounds. He’s a smart cookie and if you want a great weekend listen, here’s one.

So the real vote is closer to 7-2 against the tariff structure. Alito and Kavanaugh were the only justices who genuinely think the IEEPA grants this authority as a matter of “text, history and precedent.” Everyone else found some theory to invalidate it. Again, as they should have.

This should not be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. Despite what left leaning friends may say, this is the Court that blocked Biden’s student loan forgiveness using the major questions doctrine — which holds that Congress must clearly authorize policies of major economic significance — was never going to wave through a president unilaterally restructuring global trade under a 1977 emergency statute that doesn’t even mention tariffs. The logic was always circular. Roberts applied the same doctrine here, and the three liberal justices, who hated the major questions doctrine when it killed Biden’s policies, quietly concurred using plain statutory interpretation instead. Principle is flexible when the outcome aligns.

Now, the interesting questions going forward: The refund mess. The court said nothing about whether $175 billion in collected tariffs need to be refunded. Kavanaugh, in dissent, noted this would be a “mess” — his word, not mine. The Court punted. Companies like Costco, Crocs, and Revlon are already lined up in lower courts demanding refunds. Penn Wharton estimates the IEEPA-specific collections at $175 billion. Whether that becomes a windfall for importers or gets tied up in litigation for years is genuinely unclear. I’d bet on the latter. The government isn’t writing $175 billion in checks without a fight, and even companies that paid the tariffs often passed those costs downstream — so the refund logic gets complicated fast.

Trump’s “Game Two.”

Within hours, of course Trump announced a 10% across-the-board tariff using different statutory authority, with help of Justice Kavanaugh and his helpful dissent. So now, Section 232 (national security) and Section 301 (retaliatory) authorities survive this ruling and a new tariff framework isn’t dead!

The broader point. People want to make this about left vs. right, Trump vs. the courts. It isn’t. This is about separation of powers, and I’ve written consistently that the Court has been getting these calls right. The Dobbs decision was fundamentally a state’s rights question — Roe was always a strained constitutional construct. The birthright citizenship challenge, when it gets there, will likely turn on what “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” actually means — and there’s a serious legal argument that illegal presence doesn’t satisfy that standard.

Thus far, the market has barely moved which tells you everything you need to know. Trump will find other levers and Congress will remain useless so could global trade relationships remain permanently scrambled regardless of today’s ruling.

Buckle up. This isn’t over. It’s just entering its next chapter.