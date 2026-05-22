Eric Schmidt walked onto the stage at the University of Arizona convocation and got booed at every mention of the word “AI.”

My first thought? These are college graduates with one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs and they haven’t earned the right to boo. Worse, it appears that they are scared of a technology that people twice their age, with half their potential, are embracing.

It is why my first reaction was contempt. I quickly moved on to sadness because I know I didn’t have to compete with a computer directly when I graduated in 2001.

There’s a famous study—Carol Dweck and Claudia Mueller from Columbia in 1998. They took fifth graders with the same baseline ability and gave them puzzles, split them into two groups and started the experiment. One group got praised for being smart. Wow, you must be really smart. The other got praised for effort. Wow, you must have worked so hard.

Then the researchers offered both groups a choice: you want to do an easy puzzle or harder one?

The smart kids picked easy. Every time.

The effort kids picked hard. Every time.

So kids with the same ability but with a different story about what they’d accomplished, and why, and they took two different paths.

Think about what we did to the Covid generation. We locked kids in their rooms, to pretext grandma, at the developmental moment when challenge and growth was supposed to be the point. We called it “protection.” We gave them grades they didn’t earn, social media they didn’t need to keep them less bored, and provided a continuous message that they were fragile.

The last generation grew up getting in fights, playing with sticks and being bullied. Perfect? No. But it built resilience and a belief that effort conquered smarts. And now, AI has walked into the room and the kids we protected are protecting themselves. And booing.

Not because they’re lazy but because they were told they were smart, and safe, and get a degree, and buy a house and your smarts will carry you through. But smart kids don’t pick the hard puzzle.

Schmidt isn’t the threat. Hes actually doing them a service. AI is here. And you better figure that out. The game has got harder, maybe, but college didn’t give them any chance to practice. Test the prompts. Test the ties. Test the speed. But don’t pretend we are still using the rotary phone.

Our generation—the effort kids—would have leaned in. Not because they’re better people but l because they were taught that difficulty is information, not verdict.

We built a generation of fifth graders who pick easy puzzles. Then we handed them the hardest job market in a generation and are acting contemptuously when they flinched.

The booing isn’t entitlement. It is fear, and no mask wearing can hide that.

That’s the real hangover from Covid. Not the learning loss. The lack of resilience.