#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Dirk Todd's avatar
Dirk Todd
20h

When you actually hire one of these kids you realize how true DRW's words are! Great analysis!

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
14h

When I started college, there was this new thing called the calculator -- when most engineers were still using slide rulers. I still remember the orientation session for engineering majors when they told us we could use either technology but should probably lean toward getting a calculator! And when I got my first calculator, I was absolutely fascinated that you could type in any (non-negative) number and get the square root with the press of a button! It was like magic.

Then one day I was driving and noticed a retail computer store at a small strip mall. I was perplexed, wondering what in the world anyone would need a computer for in their home. I thought of them as just large calculators for computing square roots and other mathematical functions and operations. So I figured they must be for running a small business or something like that. I wasn't much of a visionary, so I'll spare you my views on AI!

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