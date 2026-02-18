Sadly, I’m missing NAPE this week. The Four Seasons bar, lots of old friends and good chats. But it doesn’t mean we can’t do a deep dive into incentive alignment before it all starts!

Last week I wrote about weak boards enabling weak leaders — overpaid, insulated from downside, no real skin in the game. It’s a problem for shareholders, but makes for a good living for executives. Maybe that should change?

Ovintiv — formerly Encana, also a rebranded name after Pan Canadian when I started my career — just announced the $3 billion sale of its Anadarko Basin assets. It’s the final chapter of a story that started in February 2019 when Doug Suttles, then CEO, acquired Newfield Exploration for $5.5 billion (plus $2.2 billion in assumed debt, closer to $7.7 billion all-in).

Here’s roughly what they got from Newfield and what they sold it for:

∙ Arkoma Basin → sold 2019 for $165M

∙ Bakken/Williston → sold 2022/2023 for ~$1.075B

∙ Uinta Basin → sold 2025 for $2B

∙ Anadarko/STACK → sold yesterday for $3B

Total out: $6.24 billion. Against a $7.7B+ all-in cost. Before seven years of interest on $2.2B on debt. Before integration costs. Before the 25% workforce reduction in 2020 when COVID hit and prices went negative.

Let’s say your demand rate of return for an acquisition is a measly 15%. Ovintiv should have been generating $1 billion a year in excess returns. Instead, 2019 was integration year. 2020 was a disaster (not their fault, in fairness). And 2021 was still in recovery. So Ovintiv probably got 18 months of tailwind — late 2021 through 2022 — before the sell-off cycle began. It’s hard to parse real return but from the outside, the IRR on this deal is, at best, barely breakeven in real terms.

Now, during the tenure of the CEO making th moves, Doug Suttles drew $104.4 million in total compensation from 2013 to 2021, averaging $13 million a year. During his tenure, the share price fell 58% — the worst performance of any major TSX-listed energy company in that period. He’s not there anymore, and I’m not picking on Ovintiv. I like them perfectly well, but as an investor, one has to call balls and strikes.

Here’s one.

But here’s the part that should make every public market investor pause. While the former Encana was buying STACK/SCOOP at the peak of its hype cycle in 2018-2019, OneEnergy was exiting it’s Permian position we put together from 2016-2018. In fact, private equity was everywhere in the Permian. Aggressively. With full personal alignment. We weren’t collecting $13M salaries to be wrong — we were eating what we killed or dying. Many died (May their entrepreneurial spirit rest in peace). But the ones who got it right returned 5x, 10x, 20x. You know them, they’ll be having the nice dinners this week at NAPE.

The worst part for the former Encana? They had already bought Permian assets (Athlon Energy, $7.1 billion, 2014). They were IN the basin, for goodness sakes. Before Colgate and CDEV (now PR). Before Felix (now in Devon). Before Tap Rock (now in SM). Before Double Eagle II, III and IV (now Exxon via Pioneer)…. Yet, Encana still missed the returns because their capital allocation decisions missed the only oil play that mattered. In part because decisions at large public companies weren’t made by people with their own money on the line — they were made by people protecting a salary, navigating politics, managing a board narrative, and hoping the stock price holds until their options vest. It didn’t work out…. For shareholders.

This is what broken incentive structures produce in practice. Not malice. Not stupidity. Just the perfectly predictable output of a system designed to reward narrative over returns, activity over judgment, and tenure over accountability. And weak boards.

A Personal Note on Alignment

I applied to PDC Energy for a VP of Business Development role in late 2015. It took them 18 months to send me a PFO letter — that’s “please f@& off” for the uninitiated. The exact language was something like: “Thank you for your interest, but your skill set is not appropriate for our needs.” By the time I got the letter from their HR, I forgot I’d applied.

But, in those same 18 months, we’d built OneEnergy, acquired ~10,000 acres in the exact basin PDC was supposed to be developing — and PDC ended up being one of the potential acquirers of our company. In fairness, when I weren’t on Bloomberg TV at the beginning of 2020, it (now Chevron), alongside CDEV (now PR) and Callon (now APA were my top picks.

As many of you know, I have more firings than degrees. And that’s a lot but I’m also not alone in that. Some of the best returns in this industry over the last decade have come from guys who couldn’t (wouldn’t and shouldn’t) survive the bureaucracy of a public company, got pushed out, and went and did it themselves with their own money on the line.

The PFO letter is my most treasured piece of career correspondence.

Back to our Story

Business isn’t complicated. Figure out the highest risk-adjusted rate of return. Allocate capital there. Return excess cash. That’s the job. It’s why I hammer on public company boards. They need to stop paying for motion and start paying for outcomes. The private equity guys will keep buying the assets the public guys sold too late, fixing what the salary men couldn’t, and making the money that should have gone to shareholders. (We didn’t even talk about Freeport McMoRan… when Ovintiv sold an Eagleford stake to Validus for $880 million who sold it to Devon 18 months or so later for $1.8 billion. Here’s a little trick, if a PE guy who’s name you’ve heard wants to buy your assets, run….)

As Scott Galloway says, “no mercy, no malice…”

I’ll miss everyone at NAPE this year.

P.S. To my friends at SM Energy… look up the guys at Crescent Energy while at NAPE, I think you have something in common….