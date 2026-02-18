#hottakeoftheday

David Ramsden-Wood
19h

Congrat to SM on their Maverick basin sale …. It’s a good piece of accretive work if you can get it. 160 mm asset level cash flow against 950 mm sale ….

Paul Weddle
20h

The arkoma for 165mm is the biggest capital destruction story buried in the history of the NEWFIELD…may 2.0 b factors RIP

