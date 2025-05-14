#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
37m

Wow. …It has been a long-term investment thesis of mine, the scarcity of equity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawrence Braul's avatar
Lawrence Braul
2h

"It's the vibe of the thing". A great quote from a very funny movie, the Castle.

The rookie lawyer pulls out the Constitution and claims, "it violates the Constitution. Which section?, asks the Judge . . . . its the vibe of the thing."

The basic "vibe of the thing" comes down to a simple question. What is good government worth?

Systemic failure is closer than many realize and Trump has brought it forward. Is it worth the cost in time and dollars to restore legitimate democracy in the US or simply does one succomb to blatant abuse of authority? That is the question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture