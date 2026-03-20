#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Ed Boczar's avatar
Ed Boczar
12h

Excellent update and great reminder!!

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Rita McDonald's avatar
Rita McDonald
15h

Love this! You’re so right, most people are worth talking to & connecting like you describe has gone by the wayside. Our son & DIL (early 30s) are amazed that I go knock on our neighbors doors to meet them (we just moved) & take goodies & exchange phone numbers. Mom you DID THAT!? Yes, yes I did! And I got to pet their dogs too!

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