When President Trump announced sweeping tariffs under an emergency declaration, the response was predictable. Supporters cheered. Critics screamed.

It actually took the Howard Lutnick All-In podcast for me to wrap my head around the economic theory behind tariffs. But now, with Chinese import duties climbing to 245%—as retaliation for retaliation for retaliation—even I’m starting to lose the thread. And that’s when I woke up asking a different question:

What if it were the other guy?

I spent the better part of four years angry when it was the other guy. So today, we get introspective.

President Biden used emergency powers to halt evictions through the CDC—eventually blocked by the Supreme Court years later. He weaponized OSHA to enforce a vaccine mandate that cost millions their jobs—again blocked, in part, by the Court. He’s used executive action on climate change, on student loan forgiveness (also blocked), and even floated the 14th Amendment as a way to bypass Congress on the debt ceiling. Each time, the justification was urgency. Each time, the courts eventually stepped in.

Admittedly, federal judges rule against Trump in days, whereas the OSHA, CDC, and student loan sagas took years to unwind—but the point remains.

Trump 2.0 learned from Biden. And from his own first term. Why move slow? He’s got 19 months until the midterms, and he knows he could lose the House. So he moves fast. He invokes emergency powers—on tariffs, deportations, border policy—and while I may agree with many of the moves, I’m forcing myself to apply the same lens. Would I support this if it were Biden? Or Newsom? Or AOC? If I agreed with the policy, I’d like to believe yes. But the problem is I’m opposed to most of the policies I’ve seen from “the other side.”

But that doesn’t answer the deeper question:

What powers does the president actually have under the Constitution? And in a disagreement, who holds him accountable and how timely? Even deeper still: Who does the Constitution actually apply to? Do non-citizens—legal or illegal—have a right to due process? To free speech? To bear arms? To protection from unlawful search and seizure?

JD Vance framed the dilemma well this morning:

“Here’s a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden’s millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year? If the answer is no, they’ve given their game away. They don’t want border security. They don’t want us to deport the people who’ve come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically.”

He’s not wrong. But then again, the Constitution says “persons,” not “citizens,” in most places. So how far does that go?

Now layer in the politics.

This week, the DOJ reportedly opened an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud. If you’ve followed the saga, you know the irony is almost unbearable. James was the face of the $464 million civil fraud case against Trump—the one I wrote about in detail below—where New York went after him for allegedly inflating property valuations on financial statements… even though the banks were repaid in full, no one claimed harm, and no damages were ever suffered. A victimless fraud, if you can even call it that.

And now? The same DOJ that sat quietly through years of anti-Trump litigation is reportedly turning its sights on James.

It’s payback. For sure. And it’s ridiculous. For sure.

But the real question is: Is this what we want?

Because in 2028, if this is just a game of executive ping-pong—Declare an emergency! Sign an order! Launch a prosecution!—then we’re not a nation of laws anymore. We’re a nation of factions, and the Constitution becomes whatever the ruling party feels like today.

That’s why I keep coming back to Marbury v. Madison and Clinton v. New York. Marbury (1803) gave the Supreme Court its power of judicial review—arguably the most important check on presidential and legislative overreach. But that power only means something if the Court has the courage to wield it, and if the executive branch respects its limits. Clinton v. New York (1998) struck down the line-item veto. Why? Because Congress makes the laws, and the president is supposed to execute them—not rewrite them. A clear boundary. A separation of powers.

Yet today, we live in a world of executive orders, emergency declarations, selective enforcement, and rhetorical warfare. Both sides do it. Both sides justify it. And both sides are playing a very dangerous game.

So here’s my honest question to you:

What rights in the U.S. Constitution do you think should apply to those here illegally? To those here legally, but not citizens? How about the President? And what would you want to see done?

Because if we don’t define that now, someone else will when their party is in charge. And they won’t be asking your permission.