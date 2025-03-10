There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. People aren’t sure what to think, and they’re getting their information from sources that are deeply biased—either by policy views, political affiliations, or sheer tribalism. What strikes me as fascinating is the disconnect between how people react to tariffs versus how they reacted to COVID policies.

The same voices now warning that tariffs will destroy the economy—many of them had no such concerns when the government was shutting down entire industries over COVID. Vaccine mandates, forced lockdowns, travel restrictions, and the firing of employees for making personal health decisions—none of those were framed as economically destructive in the way tariffs are now. That contrast reveals a fundamental divide between the emotional brain and the logical brain.

Tariffs vs. COVID: What Actually Hurt the Economy More?

Tariffs make goods more expensive and can lead to trade friction. But COVID-era policies stopped entire economies. They prevented businesses from opening their doors. They bankrupted small companies while funneling trillions of dollars into stimulus programs that are now driving inflation and debt concerns.

I understand why COVID sparked such strong emotions—when faced with a global pandemic, fear was a natural response. People worried about their parents, their grandparents, their own health. But what’s striking is how few people took a step back to look at the data. Early on, it became clear that the economic impact of shutting everything down was going to be catastrophic, yet those who questioned whether the policies were proportionate were often dismissed outright. Meanwhile, many of those same people now express deep concern over the economic impact of tariffs—a policy shift that, while significant, is unlikely to match the long-term damage caused by lockdowns and government-imposed economic freezes.

Canada, America, and the Fragility of Political Convictions

I think about my Canadian friends—and I am half Canadian myself—who are deeply worried about the shifting trade relationship with the U.S. They see Trump as an existential threat to democracy. They fear what a more aggressive U.S. trade policy could mean for Canada. They worry about border restrictions and economic retaliation.

And yet, many of these same people have spent the last eight years openly despising Trump and looking down on Americans. They mock U.S. democracy, call Americans ignorant, and celebrate when the U.S. faces challenges. But now, when the balance of power shifts and Canada faces real economic consequences, they suddenly want a stable, friendly relationship?

At the same time, Canada’s political system—while constantly criticizing the U.S. for being at risk of “authoritarianism”—operates in ways that would spark outrage if they happened in America. Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament to avoid political fallout. Leadership changes in Canada can be decided by the votes of 150,000 party members rather than a national election. Mark Carney, the likely next leader, faces no obligation to call an election, despite Canada being in a period of significant political and economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Canada still has massive interprovincial trade tariffs, even as it pushes for unrestricted access to the U.S. market.

It’s not that people shouldn’t be concerned about tariffs or trade relationships. But the level of fear and outrage seems selective. Where was this same energy when COVID policies were shutting down economies? Where was the demand for rational, data-driven decision-making when businesses were forced to close and debts skyrocketed?

Understanding Fear, But Looking at Data

I get why people reacted so strongly to COVID. Fear, especially when it involves health and mortality, overrides logic. When the stakes are life and death, it’s hard to step back and look at the numbers. But few were doing that when it mattered most. Few questioned whether the policies being implemented were proportionate to the risks. Few asked whether the long-term economic consequences would outweigh the short-term public health benefits.

Now, with tariffs, we’re seeing a different kind of fear—one that’s much more economic and political. But the same people who dismissed economic concerns during COVID are now ringing the alarm bells over trade. That inconsistency matters because it suggests that, for many, it’s not about the numbers or the actual impact—it’s about who is making the decision.

If anything, the last few years have shown how quickly people can be convinced to support drastic economic policies when fear is involved. The real question is whether, moving forward, we can learn to separate fear from fact—or if we’re doomed to keep reacting first and thinking second.