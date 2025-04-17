Yesterday, Jerome Powell warned that tariffs could be inflationary. I say this in the nicest way possible … but JPow has absolutely no clue.

In 2021, when inflation was ripping and rates should’ve been rising aggressively, he said inflation was “transitory”—just a supply chain issue. In September 2024, when the Fed cut rates, he framed it as “responding to risks.” But now? Tariffs—not the $34 trillion in debt, not the deficit spending, not government influence on GDP or subsidy flow—are what he thinks will stoke inflation?

Clueless.

A tariff is a price shift, not inflation. It’s a consumption tax. If a good costs $100 and a 25% tariff is added, it now costs $125. That’s not broad inflation—it’s a supply shock, and demand will respond. Are you going to pay $2,300 for a new iPhone? Me either.

Inflation, in the real sense, is persistent general price increases across the economy over time. That’s not what tariffs do. They redirect supply chains, nudge domestic production, create uncertainty—sure. But they don’t spiral into wage-price loops or devalue currency like deficit spending or massive liquidity injections do.

So why is Powell focused here? Because the Fed has lost the thread. It’s a political body now. That much is clear. It’s lost so much credibility that when it lowered rates, the 10-year Treasury yield went up. The market doesn’t trust the Fed. I don’t trust the Fed. And if Powell cut rates 100 bps tomorrow, I’m not convinced the 10-year yield would even blink.

As I’ve written, the real goal of Trump’s economic policy is to allow rates to ease substantially—to free up the housing market for citizens, and to refinance $10 trillion of government debt at 3%. So the test of Trump’s second term won’t ultimately be tariffs—it’ll be Powell. My real question is: does he fire him? And related: does he go further and abolish the Fed entirely?

The Federal Reserve was created in 1913 after a series of banking panics. Its purpose was to provide liquidity, ensure banking stability, and serve as a lender of last resort. In 1977, Congress gave it the “dual mandate”: maximum employment and stable prices. That change embedded politics into monetary policy—and from that point on, the Fed became less about discipline and more about accommodation. Since 2008, I think the Fed has been a disaster and is in large part to blame for where we are today financially.

There’s a real debate to be had about abolishing it. Without a Fed, interest rates would be set by the market. Reckless fiscal policy would have real consequences. Asset bubbles might deflate before they pop. And voters might finally feel the link between government decisions and economic outcomes again.

But no Fed also means no backstop. In a crisis, liquidity vanishes. Markets seize. Political will becomes the only stabilizer—and we’ve seen how that works. The Fed may be flawed, but it’s also the last illusion of control holding this system together.

For now, the bond market is in charge. And I expect we’ll see some trade deals emerge Easter Monday as “15 days to slow the spread” comes to an end.

But the battle with Powell isn’t over. And if the last 100 days have shown us anything—it’s that Trump isn’t playing.