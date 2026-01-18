#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Russell A. Paielli
1h

What's the big deal here? If there are 55K people there, and we give them $100K each, that comes to $5.5B. The current federal budget is around $7T IIRC. That's less than 0.1% of the budget -- for one year -- chump change. Do you think Greenlanders will turn down that kind of money in return for no noticable difference in their lifestyle? I can't imagine they would. I certainly wouldn't. Why is Trump talking so aggressively?

Andy
1h

The whole Greenland thing is funny.

Trump and his yes men seem to have agreed that it's entirely reasonable to simply seize sovereign territory from an ally. It's true that they probably could take it if they wanted to, but cost isn't just about monetary value. I'm a bit mystified as to why anyone trusts the US at this point after repeated perfidy, but that would definitely seal the deal.

After an action like that, the US would have trading partners, but no allies. The axis of power in the world will shift, but not in favour of the US. Trump's legacy would certainly be set, alongside his hand me down Nobel.

Enjoy the ice!

