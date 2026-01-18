A couple things heading into Sunday night football where I’ve become a Bears fan because Ben goes to school outside Chicago. Stranger still?? He’s 21 Tuesday. I remember the day he was born vividly. Time flies!

The Bakken first.

One item I missed on Friday—because it broke after I published—was Continental and Harold Hamm announcing they won’t be running rigs in the Bakken in 2026. That’s meaningful.

I’ve been saying since 2014 that Bakken inventory was overstated, that the basin was over-drilled even then, and that not every bench of the Three Forks works economically. What did surprise me is how long the inventory lasted. Prices, completion designs, and operator creativity stretched it far longer than many expected. But the signal is now pretty clear.

Continental’s pivot into the Springer in what, 2017—wasn’t random—neither is it’s move to Argentina. Truth: it is driven by a lack of remaining Bakken depth. And when you look across the basin today—Chord as a pure-play, Devon with its Bakken exposure via the WPX and more recently Grayson Mill, Conoco’s position, Chevron through Hess—it’s hard not to see structural issues emerging and capital fleeing.

This is why I like the idea of a Civitas / SM / Chord-type combination. Yes, it’s largely Tier 2 rock and finite inventory—but G&A consolidation, operational focus, scale, and a deliberate transition into blowdown mode while staying opportunistic on acquisitions actually makes sense. Get north of $10B, manage debt properly, and run the asset like what it is: a mature basin that still throws off cash if treated honestly. Then sell your Devon… with Coterra watch on for Tuesday am.

Greenland next.

This was always coming. Midterms need a distraction.

President Trump has now effectively told Europe that tariffs stay until Greenland is on (off?) the table. People can clutch at straws, but the reality is straightforward. Greenland has ~55,000 people. The strategic value—ports, sea lanes, minerals, defense—dwarfs the politics (I’m told….I flew over it coming back from Iceland with my mom in 2024… looked … cold).

The cleanest solution is probably not going to be clean at all: but it is to split the island. The heavily populated areas retain autonomy; strategic and barren regions become defense, resource, and security zones for the U.S. Offer citizenship to anyone who wants it and structure residual payments to the population. It’s messy—but geopolitics always is. Especially in 2026.

Which brings me to the uncomfortable truth most commentators avoid: military power ultimately wins. It always has. Territory has been fought over for centuries. Ukraine. Gaza. Same logic. Negotiation without leverage is theater. And Western politicians have gotten very good at grifting and very bad at enforcing outcomes.

If the U.S. actually wants something—and applies sustained pressure—it will get it.

Lastly, Iran.

That situation is quietly heating up and will matter sooner than most expect. Energy, geopolitics, and security are about to intersect again in ways the market is not priced for. Will it spike oil? History says no but …. Here’s hoping.

That’s what I’m watching. Go Bears.