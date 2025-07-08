#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
18h

I remember when I was graduating high school they'd tell us the math, the difference between a high school degree vs a college degree was $1million in income over a lifetime. Obviously there is huge variation in that depending on what degree.

And most students don't even declare a degree till at least after the freshman year if not their sophomore year. So how do you do a ROI when you don't even know what degree you are seeking? And what if you declared Computer Science going into school, but get weeded out and switch to match teacher after your freshman year (which was the case for 2/3rds of my freshman class in college at the time).

What I've always found interesting is the cost of tuition including loans has always been tied to you and your family's ability to pay. You submit to the school what your family's household assets and income is and they build you a package that includes loans. I was accepted at every school I applied to, but in the end, the difference between a state education vs private school vs what it was going to cost me just didn't justify taking those thousands in loans. Waited to graduate school for the private education where the cost per 3 credit hour course was more than a full semester of undergrad state school.

Ideally a public education should be affordable without taking massive loans. But it also means providing opportunities for in state tuition over the out of state/country student that is paying far more for that same opportunity. How do we get back there is the challenge. The demand in many fields is still out there. The question is how to fill those jobs going forward. And providing the students the education necessary to get there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
18h

College at all costs has its consequences. Eventually the chickens come home to roost! Fighting the urge for more “free” things is hard for politicians not to sell, and under skilled workers not to take. At least 50% of the people in college would be better off learning a skilled trade. Maybe even a higher percentage honestly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture