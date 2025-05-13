When I started law school last August, I was fit. I was thin. I was restless. I was looking for purpose—or maybe just a place to belong. Probably a post for another day.

But I really thought law school might be a community. People working toward a shared goal. Late-night study sessions. Group chats. Common cause. I thought it would bring people together.

Turns out, it doesn’t. And not because anyone is cruel or broken—but because stages of life are just… different.

My classmates care about what’s on the test. I care about learning.

They want jobs. I want meaning.

They want to move on. I want to connect.

And none of that makes anyone wrong. It just makes us different.

So today, I finished my 1L year. I have no idea if I passed Con Law (I hope I did), but the final’s over. And as soon as I handed it in, I drove across town to coach the girls’ high school golf team I work with. Because we’ve got regionals tomorrow morning. Shotgun start at 7:30am.

We played what was objectively the slowest round of public golf in human history. But we laughed. They joked. The other coach lost his car keys. I bought them dinner. We talked about—I don’t even know what. But it mattered.

Then, on my drive home, I got a text from some of my classmates—people who don’t read my blog, and probably never will.

“Hey, you coming to the bar?”

And I figured, why not? I was already halfway there. Might as well stop in and say hi.

And funny enough, in the bar?

We had a lot more in common than we ever did in class.

In the bar, I wasn’t some threatening older guy with opinions.

In the bar, I was… just David.

I met people I hadn’t talked to all year. I had real conversations. I laughed.

And then one of them got a little too over-served. Her friends called her an Uber, but I didn’t feel right about that. A single woman, very drunk, going home alone in an Uber?

So I said I’d take her.

And somewhere on I-25, I got thrown up on. First time in my life.

My golf shirt? Done.

My car? Yucka.

My ego? Checked.

But I got her home. Her friends helped. She’s safe in bed.

And me? I got home, showered, cleaned the car, and now I’m ready for the 7:30am shotgun start.

I’m not a law student. I’m not a squash player. I’m not an oil and gas exec. Tonight, I was a dad. I was a human. I did the what my dad would have done.

And maybe that’s the point.

We all have different goals, different paths, different chapters. But we’re not as far apart as we think. If you just care a little bit, the world gets better.