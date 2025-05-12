#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

You are spot on on this point!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
2h

Well that's it. Price of housing is in decline in Colorado. I bought my property back in 2008. It declined in the 08-09 crash by about 20%. Then doubled in value from my original purpose. Now its pulled back 5% as we now have properties in my neighborhood with actual for sale signs. Before that was a formality post COVID.

Meanwhile other smaller markets are still growing. Why? They are still affordable. My hometown, Rochester NY is currently No 1.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/a-midsize-city-in-upstate-new-york-is-the-countrys-toughest-housing-market-this-spring-143308210.html

But the other main factor is supply and demand. No one has been building those entry level homes. Why? because the cost to build doesn't provide enough value to the builder as opposed to larger properties. Throw in tariffs on building materials, like lumber from Canada, and deportation of cheap labor, and the builders are going to punt.

Interest rates aren't coming down until inflation is shown to be under control. And the tariffs are driving it, despite what the administration says. The other cost you failed to mention is insurance rates are going through the roof in many places. You can't get a mortgage without it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David Ramsden-Wood and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture