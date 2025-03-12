The steel industry is a key part of America’s industrial base, economic policy, and trade discussions. As of today, new 25% tariffs on imported steel take effect, as concurrently President Trump negotiates with Nippon Steel to drop its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel and instead, use it as the starting point for discussions of an investment in U.S. facilities instead. To understand why the headlines are so focused on steel, let’s go back to the basics.

The U.S. surprisingly produces significant amounts of steel—89.7 million tons in 2023, meeting 76% of domestic demand. The remaining 24% comes from imports, valued at approximately $33 billion annually, with major suppliers including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and Germany. Historically, foreign steel can be less expensive due to lower labor costs or subsidies, and some countries provide specialized products U.S. producers don’t focus on.

Although the tariffs began today, steel prices have already risen by 15% over the past two weeks, with hot-rolled coil approaching $800 per ton. This increase stems in part from market anticipation, as buyers secured supply ahead of the tariff implementation. Industries that use steel—such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and energy—will now facing higher costs which will challenge companies like Ford, GM, and Tesla, who have indicated potential vehicle price hikes. If you thought car prices went crazy during COVID, wait for it …

The tariffs and Nippon Steel negotiations create clear beneficiaries and challenges. On the plus side, domestic steel producers like Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs, may see increased demand, revenue and support to increase capacity. Meanwhile, the U.S. government will collect tariff revenue in what I seriously believe is the beginnings of a transition to a hybrid income/consumption tax. What remains to be seen is the actual economic impact on steel-reliant industries—automotive, construction, aerospace, and energy—which now face higher input costs against the backdrop of a deteriorating (ed?) economy (tomorrow’s post). Consumers will likely to encounter price increases for goods like vehicles and appliances in the short term, which will drive down demand and realistically slow inflation. Finally, trade partners such as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and the EU, are trying to retaliate and are discovering what it’s like to poke a bully. President Trump isn’t playing around, and as we’ve talked about for weeks, I think it’s a feature, not a bug and the objective is to get mortgage rates below 4.5% by year end.

Past experience offers some context: the 2018 steel tariffs increased prices and added 8,700 steel jobs but led to 75,000 job losses in steel-using sectors. The current 25% tariffs, combined with ongoing trade disputes, could amplify these effects. Thinking back to 2022, when Elon took over Twitter, he broke things to see what needed to be fixed. When the dust settled, he had 80% less staff, but made the company substantially more profitable. I expect we will see the same chaos and adjustments during the next six months of trade wars.

At the end of the day, steel is the canary in the coal mine, and we need time to see everything play out. But each of the strings Trump is playing-from immigration to DOGE to acting like a crazy man adding huge volatility to the market-is part of the master plan to refinance U.S. debt, lower inflation and reset the economy. My best advice? Get a helmet, it’s just getting started.