As I write this, I’m en route to Philadelphia to defend my U.S. 45+ Masters title. I won it last year—my first national title—and while I’ve competed my whole life, that tournament hit different. Not because it was the highest level I’ve played (I’m old and slow now) but because of what it took to still be there: 38 years of squash.

Since last year, law school has (unsurprisingly) stolen a lot of focus—but I’ve done my best to train and prepare but…. I also know at some point, you don’t compete for glory. You compete because competing is how you prove to yourself that you still can.

That’s part of what made Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters win so powerful.

When he first won in 1997, he was young, untouchable, and dominant. But in 2019, he was older. Broken. Written off. And he won in front of his kids. That moment had more gravity than all the trophies combined. And when your kids are watching, it’s not about the scorecard anymore. It’s about the example you set.

There’s something about Masters week that brings all that into focus.

Sometimes, in the swirl of chaos—kids’ soccer games, inflation, student loans, mortgages, TikTok bans, foreign policy—we forget the broader truth: we’re living in the best time in human history. Medicine, infrastructure, personal safety, and access to information are better than ever. If you took the wealthiest king and queen in 1870 and dropped them into a modest $55,000 household in America today, they’d be jealous. Indoor plumbing. Central heat. Antibiotics. Uber Eats. An iPhone. Let’s not forget how far we’ve come just because today’s noise is loud.

Of course, the noise is loud.

Take the escalating China situation. Tariffs on tariffs on tariffs. Yesterday, I went on a Canadian radio show to talk about it—here’s the link if you’re interested. My view? A deal will get done. Xi and Trump are posturing, saving face publicly while their teams work behind the scenes. The United States and China need each other. It’s not just about soybeans and semiconductors. China needs the American consumer. The U.S. needs Chinese stability, manufacturing, and debt financing. We’re deeply intertwined, even if we don’t want to admit it.

Niall Ferguson, in a Substack I follow, wrote this morning:

“There is one simple explanation for all this: fear. Outwardly imperialistic — brazenly laying claim to Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal — this administration is quietly aware of America’s vulnerability in the Indo-Pacific theatre. In all of [the Pentagon’s] war games against China,” Pete Hegseth told an interviewer in November, before his confirmation as Defense Secretary, “we lose every time … China’s building an army specifically dedicated to defeating the USA … 15 [Chinese] hypersonic missiles can take out ten aircraft carriers in the first 20 minutes of a conflict.”

Economic wars are real wars, just without the bullets—until they’re not. And while the front pages may focus on TikTok or EV tariffs, the real battleground is sovereignty, deterrence, and currency control. The U.S. wants more domestic jobs, less yuan manipulation, more access to Chinese markets, and for China to resume buying Treasuries so we can push interest rates down. China, in turn, wants continued access to the U.S. market to keep its social fabric from unraveling. They’re facing the trifecta of bank debt, a collapsing birth rate, and 35 million men who may never marry (unless they legalize polygamy. And let’s be honest: I don’t know a single woman who’d want two husbands. One is usually more than enough. Most would probably prefer recruiting a second wife just to split the neediness of the lesser sex. But I digress).

Point is: the 10-year yield is going the wrong way. Markets are choppy, and until these two economic giants pull their metaphorical trousers up and talk seriously, they’ll stay that way.

It’s Masters week!

In 2019, my son Ben saw Tiger and Rory in person. That trip—soaking in Augusta—was the spark. Ben decided to become a golfer. Today, he’s finishing his sophomore year, playing six days a week on his college team. I’ve watched him (and coached him) building his swing, his discipline, his work ethic. And while I didn’t care what sport he picked, I cared deeply about him learning what it means to try. To persist. To lose and come back. To do something long enough to matter.

That’s what squash is for me now. What law school is. What writing has become. It’s the long game. The real scoreboard isn’t public.

For all the chaos in life and the world, it’s the small things—the birds and the sun, the cheers at Augusta, the conversations with your kids—that remind you what we’re building. Capitalism. Freedom. Joy. Legacy.

Six years ago, Tiger won what will likely be his final major. And that win, older and slower and wiser, was worth more than all the ones before it. Because it came with pain, failure, and humility—and his kids watching.

We are all fallible. We all fall down. But the climb back up? That’s where the good stuff lives.

And for me, it always starts with this.

Happy Masters week. Let’s get to it.