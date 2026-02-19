NAPE day 2! And I’m sick in bed in Denver. But it won’t stop me from offering free advice to those who genuinely don’t want it ….

First, credit where it’s due. SM Energy sold the Maverick Basin asset at what looks like a strong price and delivered on $1 billion of deleveraging, as promised. Their stock is re-rating after what’s been a horrific stretch for shareholders. The board and management team executed. Nicely done. I’m sure they’ve been waiting for my approval. Now they have it. You’re welcome. In fairness, I have more shares than some of the board members so I feel entitled to weigh in.

But let’s be clear about why they sold the Maverick (and why it took so long). Their Midland Basin inventory degradation is real, it’s known, and it’s accelerating. SM’s Midland position was increasingly a liability masquerading as an asset. The Civitas deal gave them a get out of jail pass and with new Delaware exposure and the DJ to supplement the Uinta(h), that’s better.

But here’s the truth for eveyone in industry. If you’re still a sub-$20 billion company: nobody cares. You are working harder to make less, burning through inventory you don’t have. That’s the industry right now and it’s why the majors are all talking international (Chevron-Greece, anyone?!?). Onshore, we are at the stage of AI efficiency, blowdown management, and G&A rationalization. You are competing to see who will be the mast to turn out the lights. And with a $250,000 board job for four meetings a year (hyperbole, but not by much), board members don’t want their cash flow to go away.

Which brings me to my favorite website — and I’m linking it again because apparently not enough people have bookmarked it — www.rbcrichardsonbarr.com. Worst graphics on the internet. Absolutely essential daily reading. Every public US E&P, sortable by 1-day, 1-month, 6-month, and 1-year performance. Go sort by last year’s performance right now. What you’re looking at is a merger map.

Here’s the logic. It’s like dating at the Four Seasons bar at NAPE. Tens pair with tens. Nines with nines, unless their funny. In truth. If you’ve got an incredible balance sheet and terrible “assets”, maybe you can punch above your weight — but that combination no longer exists, at least in oil and gas. What does exist is a bunch of companies at similar market caps with similar underperformance staring at each other across a boardroom table pretending the obvious answer isn’t obvious.

If you and your peer group have performed roughly the same over the last year, at roughly the same market cap, you should be in a room together right now designing a merger. Forget Smith and Wollensky! Eat after you’ve merged.

The mandate is simple: eliminate as much G&A as humanly possible, optimize the combined asset base for blowdown, and then look around and do it again. Rinse, repeat, roll-up.

The Crescent Energy model is instructive here — but also cautionary. That KKR fee, somewhere around $70 million annually, is a real drag. But KKR isn’t dumb. Which is why they should merge with SM and you’ve got a more operationally credible, financially centered combined entity. Look at the re-rating of Devon and Coterra’s stock since they announced. It’s quite lovely.

A merged entity has the scale to manage PDP blowdown intelligently while threading in inventory where it makes sense.

Devon is the model, though I’m personally very sad they are leaving Oklahoma City. But Devon is not a basin story anymore. Devon is an everything-to-everyone roll-up platform. It’s the endgame. You pick up every company in your performance peer group, crush the G&A, optimize the decline curves, and either ride the cash flow into the sunset or hand the whole thing to one of the well-capitalized privates who need the production base.

It’s not complicated. The boards just have to want it.​​​​​​ If they all had as many shares as me, they’d want it more.