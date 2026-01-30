The SM Energy–Civitas merger is now officially closed, and the market’s verdict so far hasn’t been kind. Both stocks are meaningfully below where they traded when the deal was announced, and over the past year they’ve been two of the weakest performers in the oil and gas space.

What’s interesting is the contrast.

Devon and Coterra face many of the same criticisms you hear leveled at SM and Civitas — inventory quality, longevity, basin concentration — and yet the market seems far more forgiving there. Coterra benefits from gas exposure at a time when gas finally looks constructive. Devon’s geographic sprawl creates optionality, and layering Coterra in adds…. Well, let’s just call it “operating efficiency.” There neee to be 10 public oil and gas companies. It’s not that hard. Make your shareholders money and head for the Lake.

From the outside looking in, and setting aside gold and silver’s historic run (and reversal today), the new Fed chair (causing the reversal today), or why Bitcoin stubbornly refuses to follow a clean currency-debasement script (it only goes down), my hope for SM Energy is pretty straightforward:

Announce $1B+ in asset divestitures, ideally in the DJ.

Get serious about continued consolidation, bringing in two or three more mid-caps in the same weight class. Minimum. Crescent, Northern and Chord would be by 2026 playlist.

Relentlessly strip G&A, strengthen the balance sheet, and high-grade inventory where possible.

But more than anything, become elite at the blowdown: capital discipline, dividend management, and operational efficiency that forces mean reversion toward … basically any other company. And now that I have more shares than the current CEO, I hope they do something (at least I do relative to the last disclosure).

Here’s the truth: Inventory isn’t being produced overnight. In fact, it’s all pretty much captured and being drilled relentlessly, hoping for one more boom. But, the much-predicted 4-million-barrel-per-day glut for Q1 has quietly failed to materialize, with WTI sitting around $64. That doesn’t mean anyone should rest on Trump, Iran, or whatever might get tweeted over the weekend but it does suggest the doom loop hasn’t arrived. Which is something.

And on a completely unrelated note: five law-school courses is a lot of reading, especially while trying to layer in real training and my real estate and hedge fund side quests. I even applied for a summer intern legal job… David, the intern. Oh boy. But as is my January tradition, cutting alcohol and adding spin class back has taken 16 pounds off in January alone — which turns out to be a surprisingly effective strategy.

Eat less. Exercise more.

Yes. It really is that easy.