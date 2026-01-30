#hottakeoftheday

Ironman53
16h

I think the market is reacting according with the SM-Civitas deal, given the management at these companies and their future growth/development prospects. I don't think the Coterra-Devon merger is a very good deal for either company or their shareholders, and again the market is weighing them correctly. And of course I don't think the end of the shale era is here, or even on the horizon. Shale wells recover only 2-8% of the oil in their well drainage areas so there's a huge amount of meat left on the bone and the technology to get it while lowering the cost/bbl is here. Just like when HZ wells with multi-stage fracs became viable, the companies who figured it out and acted on it did well. Get ready for the next technology cycle. Good luck on your classes, as usual you are a very busy guy!

Howardo
15h

“Relentlessly strip G&A…”—from your lips to God’s ear!

