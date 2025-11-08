#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Gary D. Davis
12h

Although this is essentially a rhetorical comment, I struggle with the irony of Congress, not in session or working during the shut down but STILL being paid, and federal workers like air traffic controllers, TSA and border patrol who are working during the shut down but are NOT being paid. Wouldn't it be appropriate to halt Congressional salaries and perks until they pass a BALANCED budget? After all, that is their job and they haven't done it now for years. In the private sector they'd be fired and/or bankrupt. And I jettisoned the hopeful concept that elections have consequences because it is no longer true. They all spend the same regardless of party.

Russell A. Paielli
12hEdited

Trump and a few other prominent Republicans have come out for ending the filibuster. That is extremely risky of course. In more normal times, I would oppose it, but these are not normal times. The key here in my view is that as soon as the Democrats regain power, God forbid, they WILL end the filibuster and ram through their agenda as fast as they can, locking themselves into power in perpetuity. What is the point of retaining the filibuster to restrain Republicans if it will not restrain the Democrats? So I think Trump is right about ending the filibuster -- but getting the Senate Republicans to go along is another matter altogether.

