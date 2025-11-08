What’s that old saying? History doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.

Flash back to March 2020, when “we” shut down the world for “two weeks to flatten the curve,” it wasn’t just the economy that froze — it was math, logic and common sense. Anyone suggesting that maybe, just maybe, we were overreacting was labeled reckless or trying to kill Grandma. I distinctly remember when saying “it’s like the flu” got you banned. And that pointing out the difference between dying from COVID and dying with COVID apparently made you a conspiracy theorist.

I wrote at the time that if we treated the virus through the lens of queue theory, we could have kept the economy open and the hospitals functioning. Let the under-50 crowd get exposed and recover; stagger the reopening by age, preserve ICU capacity, and build herd immunity in weeks, not years. We didn’t. Instead, we locked down the world, tanked the economy, and ultimately handed Joe Biden the presidency. I have wondered more than once if that was actually the point.

Fast-forward four years. Different shutdown, rhyming playbook.

Shutdowns as Strategy

The government’s now “shut down” again — or at least we are told it is. I’m not totally clear how a Federal judge can mandate payments for SNAP when there is no resolution to keep spending. But, details, details! I’ve noticed, as you have no doubt, that consumer debt is at record highs, credit delinquencies are climbing, housing is unaffordable unless you have a COVID era mortgage, student debt payments are back and paying for useless degrees, and job creation has quietly rolled over and even the pace of deportations can’t create enough opportunity for everyone.

And yet, Wall Street isn’t Main Street and the S&P is at record highs — thanks to the Magnificent Seven — but underneath it looks more and more like the rest of the market looks like it’s running on fumes. And like in 2020, when oil trades like we are in a recession, it begs the question… are we in one?

But it’s worth asking: Is this economic chaos in D.C. a feature or a bug?

In 2020, shutting down the economy crushed Trump’s greatest campaign asset: the “roaring” pre-COVID economy. Today, as we crawl toward the 2026 midterms, the dynamic feels similar. Consumer sentiment is collapsing, spending is slowing, and Washington dysfunction is front-page news. If the political goal is to make voters believe “the system is broken,” and “Trump is no better than Biden on the economy” it may be working.

Congress Is Dead. Long Live the Executive.

Which brings us to the tariff case now before the Supreme Court — the truthfully seismic fight over whether a president can use “emergency powers” to unilaterally impose tariffs.

It is worth noting that Congress has abdicated its job. When was the last actual budget it passed, not a continuing resolution? And spending discipline?? Don’t make me laugh. There is no bipartisan anything. So, the executive has filled the vacuum, and both parties cheer when it’s their guy holding the pen and laud when it’s the other guy.

The Court is faced with a really hard question: does the president actually have that authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act?

If the answer is no, then things blow up: Congress must actually legislate trade policy again, which seems unlikely or Trump would have already done it. So legal stuff aside, the answer kind of has to be yes, which means we’ve officially entered the Era of the Unitary Executive, where every future president can declare an “emergency” to do whatever they want.

The Economic Fault Lines Are Real

The timing is bad heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas. The government is closed and somehow spending continues. We continue to add $1 trillion of debt every two months, inflation remains sticky while real wages are flat. And the illusion of prosperity rests on seven tech companies whose valuations defy gravity and logic. And you have to own them or be left behind.

But:

Credit card debt at record highs.

Mortgage delinquencies ticking up.

Consumer confidence plunging.

Job growth slowing quietly, especially in small business.

I know I’m a broken record, but you can’t run an economy on vibes forever.

If the government shutdown drags out, and the Court rules against executive tariffs, you’ll see the first serious test of the post-COVID, Trumpian economy: what will happen when stimulus, leverage, and executive power all hit their limits at once?

My guess: nothing good.

What is the Real Game?

When everything is an emergency, nothing is accountable.

The Founding Fathers built a country on separation of powers and bipartisanship. Now, now govern by crisis, Executive Orders and Emergencies. Congress doesn’t legislate and everyone needs to be voted out.

When/if the Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariff authority, it’ll be hailed by Democrats as a win for “No Kings!!” (TM) but make no mistake — it will really mess things up in Washington. So when/if they uphold tariffs, the playbook will be finalized and even I’ll admit to what already appears true: America’s government runs on executive order and I’m really gonna hate it when we elect “the Other Guy.”

So each Presidential election will only be about the next “emergency” and who you trust to hold the sword.