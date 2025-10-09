A month ago, I posited that Civitas and SM Energy could make a wonderful match: one was without a CEO and the other was about to promote a new one. Both Denver-based, both misunderstood, unloved, and—most importantly to me—undervalued using my favorite SMOG (Standardized Measure of Oil and Gas) metrics. Most companies trade at around 200% of their SMOG, while both Civitas and SM trade at discounts.

A SMashCo would address leverage, scale, and G&A metrics, extend the operational runway for both companies to execute on their relatively new assets (Permian for CIVI and Utah for SM), and—politically—combining the boards and management teams would be great for my favorite metric: CEOs and Board members per barrel.

So, it was exciting to see Bloomberg drop this headline just as I was writing my Will and Trust plan for an school assignment due at the end of the month!

To me, this is the best move both companies can and should make right now. The stocks are down 35% and 42% respectively over the past year, and despite bearish noise from OPEC+ on production, I’m not buying it. I believe we’re poised for a rapid re-rate in oil prices once MBS leaves Washington in November—and there’s still that pesky little detail that oil and gas is a NAV business and inventory is scarce. A merger gives both companies more runway to reach greener pricing pastures and more flexibility for their next strategic move.

My two largest public E&P positions happen to be CIVI and SM, so yes, I’m cheering for a merger. But unlike the old days, I’ll keep it positive and point out that if I were on either board, I’d approve this deal. The truth is, I have a larger ownership in each than most of their directors do… just saying.

For a throwback to when I was a little less… mature… here’s an oldie but a goodie! Sure, it pissed lots of people off but PR is a four bagger since and I far prefer their management, board and assets today. They are a powerhouse and demonstrate my conviction that fewer, stronger companies is much better for shareholders.