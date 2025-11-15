#hottakeoftheday

Russell A. Paielli
3h

There is no doubt (in my mind at least) that free enterprise combined with individual initiative is the engine of prosperity for society as a whole. And there is also no doubt that Marxist leftists appeal to envy to gain power. But there is more to it than that in my view.

The problem comes about when wealthy elitists and globalists use their influence and game the system to consolidate their own power and wealth as they did during the financial crisis and the Covid pandemic.

The economy was largely shut down, which devastated small business while large enterprises grew. Also, the huge amount of money that was printed and the huge deficit spending by the government drove inflation as well as stock and real estate market bubbles. Those bubbles accrued to the benefit of those who own homes and have sizable stock portfolios, but younger people who don't have those assets got screwed as they watched home ownership go way beyond their reach.

It is frustration with that reality that is driving young people to socialism in greater numbers than would normally occur due to simple envy and laziness. And until that problem is properly addressed, it will continue, unfortunately.

dave walker
2h

To quote the Great Charlie Munger. I have nothing to add. 👏

