My copy of Atlas Shrugged sits prominently on the shelf below my “deal toys” — twenty-odd years of oil and gas transactions encased in lucite. The trophies of time spent building things that didn’t exist before my partners, colleagues and I touched them.

Below is the squash and golf shelf: two 45+ national championships, two golf club championships, each medal proof of effort compounded over time. And a reminder of all the times I lost. Failure is the best teacher.

And then there’s the statue — Atlas, shoulders straining under the weight of the world — the one that stands on Fifth Avenue. It is the logo of Prevail Energy, which I started immediately after getting fired (the first time!) February 1, 2012. It’s tattooed on my right calf. The globe inspired the OneEnergy logo.

I pulled the book off the shelf, opened it somewhere in the middle, and started reading. Not surprisingly, it’s the first real book I read. At 16. Perhaps I was too young. Perhaps missing the “socialist” years of life made me a harder version of who I became. But the book was a huge influence.

“It’s their lack of social spirit. They refuse to recognize that production is not a private choice, but a public duty. They have no right to fail, no matter what conditions happen to come up. They’ve got to go on producing. It’s a social imperative. A man’s work is not a personal matter, it’s a social matter. There’s no such thing as a personal matter or personal life. That’s what we’ve got to force them to learn.”

Sadly, Nee York and Seattle voters hear this as a call to action and they voted in mayors that promised social programs, wealth redistribution through higher taxes on the wealthy and a return to … “better days.”

But inherent here is the idea that production isn’t individual, that your wealth isn’t personal, and that your effort is owed. That somehow the deals you facilitate, the titles you win, the rewards for achieving somehow belong to everyone else.

Rand hits at the core of the problem when Hank Reardon first meets the pirate Ragnar Danneskjöld. Ragnar says that Robin Hood is his mortal enemy. Society has worshipped a character whose entire claim to virtue was taking from the people who produced and giving to the people who didn’t. The presumption: if you have, someone else is more deserving of it than you are.

Robin Hood is admired because he redistributed. He was the judge, jury and executioner. He took wealth he didn’t create and his moral vindication was that he didn’t keep it. The mayors in New York and Seattle don’t want your money for themselves. They want the moral high ground of giving it away. They want to play Robin Hood — judge, jury, and executioner of other people’s work.

That’s the danger of the Robin Hood myth: it asks you to suspend the distinction between earning and receiving. And the collectivist argument Rand skewers asks you to suspend the distinction between working and serving.

Say it loudly enough, say it often enough, and a certain kind of voter starts to believe they are entitled to a better life — that the hard part, the building part, the failure-and-recovery part — should be outsourced to someone else.

Life is hard. Success takes luck — more luck than most people want to admit. But luck is built on preparation. On sacrifice. On years of choices that don’t feel fair in the moment. Capitalism creates winners, and people who haven’t won yet. But it’s built on creation, not redistribution.

I would have liked to meet Ayn Rand. I wonder what she would say on Joe Rogan now — watching cities canonize Robin Hood while punishing the people who actually hold the world up.

And like Orwell, I’m scared of where this story goes next.