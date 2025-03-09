A few weeks ago, I had a chat with a friend of mine about our kids and wealth transfer. There is a school of thought that after college, the kids are “cut off” and have to go find jobs, get a place to live, eat ramen (although, with inflation, even that isn’t cheap anymore), and fend for themselves. In truth, that’s most of America. A stat released this week says 49.7% of the spending in the country is done by the top 10%, which means the other 90% really have no choice but to let their kids figure it out on their own.

For most of my life, I leaned toward this approach. Let them figure it out. Let them struggle, build their own resilience, and learn firsthand what it takes to succeed. The idea of handing kids money just seemed counterproductive—it felt like robbing them of the chance to develop the skills and grit they’d need to survive in the real world. So called “trustafarians.”

But the more I’ve thought about it, the more I realized: struggle alone isn’t the teacher—it’s structured decision-making that matters. Giving kids nothing and hoping they figure it out isn’t the same as teaching them how to build wealth. The difference in mentality between “worker” and “owner” is massive and perhaps with the exception of professional athletes, no one gets rich as a worker. So that’s when I decided to take a different approach.

The RW Family Investment Trust

Instead of handing my kids money—or leaving them to fend for themselves completely—I built a game. A way to teach them how to think like investors, not just earners. So many people I know are bad with money. They got degrees with 0 ROI; they carry credit card debt; and, they misunderstand (in my view) the entire premise, workings and benefits/tradeoffs of home ownership. The best teacher is experience, so here’s how the game works:

1. Each of them has $1,000,000 to invest.

2. They borrow it from me at 7%, compounding monthly—that’s their “cost of capital.” It reflects current interest rates, if not a little generous for people with limited assets and experience.

3. They construct a portfolio of publicly available assets—stocks, ETFs, crypto, commodities, whatever they can figure out how to buy.

4. They must present an initial investment thesis—their allocation, holdings, and strategy.

5. Every month, they send a performance update—market outlook, major trades, and strategic shifts. Twice a year, they do a full blown presentation covering performance, thesis and changes to their marketing views.

6. They report to an investment committee: their mom and me!

7. We don’t tell them what to buy or sell—we just review their decisions and ask questions.

8. Trades can only be executed at market close and must be documented. They track transactions and calculate taxable income at year-end.

They are so excited. They’re treating it like a real fund—researching stocks, debating strategy, even arguing about how macroeconomic factors could impact their portfolios. They call me at least twice a day to talk about it and before investing a dollar, they’ve already learned more than a lot of people know. Here’s what makes it real: they get to keep any gains above the 7% preferred return and any losses will be paid back when they get their first job.

Money is a Tool, Not a Lifeline

This game is about more than investing—it’s about teaching them how money actually works and the rules of the game of capitalism first hand. They are learning that having capital is only the first step—deploying it wisely is the real challenge. They’re experiencing risk management, tax implications, and the cost of debt. They’re realizing that investing isn’t about hitting home runs—it’s about compounding smart decisions over time and avoiding the really costly ones: get rid of your losers and hold your winners when the thesis is right.

And the biggest lesson so far? Beating a 7% benchmark is really, really hard. They are both concerned about valuations and are turning over a lot of rocks to find investments that make sense to them. Expanding on that thinking: if compounding at 7% is tough, imagine paying 7% on debt for assets you already own!

Which brings me to an evolving thought about homeownership. Historically, everyone was told the American dream was to buy a home but in reality, most homeowners are just massive debt holders, given huge leverage by a bank, and manipulated to believe they are making money by the Federal Reserve. Over a 30-year mortgage, people pay hundreds of thousands in interest—often more than the house’s original price. For banks, it’s the deal of a lifetime. For homeowners? I’d argue not so much.

Does the Next Generation Skip Homeownership?

Now, with debt so expensive, do the next generation rethink the American dream? Instead of sinking cash into a house and tying themselves to a mortgage and a city, do they rent, keep their cash liquid, and use it to actively invest? Why not leverage the free cash flow? No down payments, no property taxes, no forced maintenance costs. It allows young people to stay nimble and go where opportunity takes them instead of being locked into one location.

And that’s the whole point of the game. It’s not about stocks—it’s about understanding capital, decision-making, and long-term wealth creation. Would you rather own a house—or own the capital that controls your financial future? At 7%, that answer is becoming increasingly obvious to young people. Get in on the game! (Caveat! Readers are not eligible to keep excesses above the preferred rate of return… sorry! Family only!)