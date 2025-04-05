In early March, a very good friend and I were talking about finances—the wealth effect on kids, how little most people actually understand about money, and what we can do to fill the massive gaps in financial education. That conversation turned into a game, which officially launched on April 1st. For new subscribers, here’s the backstory:

Let’s just say: my kids didn’t have a great first week. Emotionally, it was brutal. Financially, they started their “investment careers” with a 10.5% correction. Nothing like getting punched in the face by the market to start learning.

But zooming out from the trees, I thought it would be useful to share how I’m currently positioned—and how I’m thinking about the next decade. I ask the boys to write me a monthly newsletter; here’s the one I sent them three weeks ago. If you are wondering “What kind of parental relationship does DRW have with his kids…?” You aren’t the only one!

As my good friend Bob always signed off: Hope it helps…

As we progress through 2025, our investment allocation remains focused on fundamental value, asymmetric risk-reward, and positioning for long-term structural shifts. The portfolio is currently structured as follows:

• Private Investments (78%)

• Oil & Gas: 45%

• Real Estate: 18% (rising to 30% upon full deployment)

• Private Businesses & Structured Holdings: 15%

• Public Markets & Liquid Holdings (22%)

• Public Equities: Less than 25% of total holdings

• Treasuries & Short-Term Instruments: Remainder of the liquid allocation

While our equity underweight strategy has substantially underperformed broad markets over the past two years, it has left us with significant dry powder to deploy into a correction—the beginnings of which we are now seeing.

We have been selling puts to generate an additional 3-4% annualized return above Treasuries and will move aggressively into equities if the S&P corrects to the 4500-4800 range. Our base case for public markets remains a reasonable 4-7% annual appreciation—tempered by elevated valuations and federal policies designed to slow GDP growth. While broad market exposure offers limited upside at current levels, selective acquisitions will present attractive opportunities.

Oil & Gas: The Anchor of the Portfolio (45%)

Thesis: Underinvestment, Structural Tightness, and Cash Flow Generation

Our oil and gas allocation remains the cornerstone of the portfolio for one simple reason: energy security is now a fundamental macro driver, and structural tightness will sustain pricing for the foreseeable future.

• Capital starvation continues, limiting supply growth despite persistent global demand.

• Tier 1 drilling inventory is declining in core basins, raising break-even costs and supporting long-term pricing strength. More than anything, this will make U.S. producers materially slow down capital deployment in a sub $70/bbl environment, leading to substantial production declines and a rebalancing of global supply.

• Geopolitical instability adds a premium to domestic production, reinforcing our bullish stance on U.S. energy assets. We truly believe the U.S. government will push Iran to near zero oil exports in 2025 and will use proceeds weakness to refill the SPR, which creates a floor on oil.

This environment supports our direct working interests, royalties, and private operator stakes, which continue to generate strong cash flows. Thank you OneEnergy.

Real Estate: A Long-Term Capital Gains Play, Not an Income Strategy

Thesis: Our real estate portfolio is positioned for capital appreciation through redevelopment rather than pure cash flow, but we believe the next 20 years will see a structural shift toward renting over homeownership and high end, long term rental options are not broadly available. In the next five years:

• Nice houses rented at appropriate cap rates will serve upper-class families looking to maintain market positioning without tying up capital in home equity—particularly in a world where debt remains expensive and loose monetary policy has been the driver of house appreciation for 17 years.

• The shift away from aggressive multifamily development will create a supply squeeze in single-family rental housing, making it the preferred long-term option.

• Our real estate deployment will increase from 18% to 30% over time, ensuring exposure to this evolving trend.

We expect the Federal Reserve to manage rates toward 3%, which will stimulate the housing market. Simultaneously, the deportation of illegal immigrants will reduce demand for multifamily rentals, curbing overdevelopment and reinforcing the long-term case for single-family homeownership and rental investments. Cap rates can’t remain at 3% in a 7% mortgage world, so something has to change structurally.

Public Markets: Underweight but Ready to Deploy

Thesis: Our equity exposure remains below 8%, with the remainder allocated to Treasuries and short-term instruments. While this defensive positioning has underperformed the broader market, it has preserved liquidity for a correction.

• We are selling puts to generate an additional 3-4% annualized return over Treasuries while we wait for better buying opportunities.

• Should the S&P correct to the 4500-4800 range, we will move aggressively into equities.

• Our view: The market can sustain 4-7% annualized appreciation, but valuations remain stretched, and policy-driven GDP suppression limits broad upside.

Selective opportunities will emerge, but our focus remains on capital preservation and strategic deployment rather than chasing momentum.

Conclusion: Well-Positioned for Selective Deployment

Our 78% private / 22% public allocation reflects our conviction that:

1. Oil & Gas remains the best risk-adjusted asset class, with structural tightness and underinvestment driving long-term pricing strength.

2. Real estate is shifting toward long-term rental models, and our capital gains-focused approach is positioned for that transition.

3. Public markets remain difficult, but our defensive stance provides dry powder for high-conviction investments in the event of a market correction.

We are patient, disciplined, and positioned to move aggressively when the right opportunities arise.

Sincerely,

Dad