In honor of Tesla’s earnings yesterday (which I had totally forgotten were coming) and Elon announcing that he’ll be scaling back his role at DOGE to one or two days a week in May (yes, George—you scooped me), I figured it was a good time to talk about kids, education, and the quiet but deadly demographic disaster that’s creeping up on the United States. Elon has fourteen children by four women (one sadly died at ten weeks old in 2002), runs at least six companies; and volunteers at the Government. What five things did you accomplish this week?

But I’ll admit: I didn’t see the demographic challenge coming for the U.S. China? Yes. The one child policy has produced 35 mm more men than women. Ouch. Japan? Absolutely. But here?

A good friend mentioned some university faculty restructurings, and I reflexively asked, “Because of the Trump cuts?”

“No,” he said. “Because of enrollment.”

That hit. I coach a girls’ high school golf team, and I know the school has been struggling with enrollment for years. But I always thought it was local. Anecdotal. Turns out it’s not. It’s national. It’s systemic. And it’s accelerating.

So let’s dig in.

If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s in the U.S., you lived through something unique. You were part of the youth dividend—an era where there were enough students to fill classrooms, enough workers to grow GDP, and enough future taxpayers to fund the promises made by a previous generation. But that era is over Almost invisibly.

Let’s start with a simple question: how many kids are there in America today?

Since 2000, the U.S. population has grown from 282 million to about 347 million in 2025—a 23% increase. And yet, total enrollment in K-12 schools has barely moved. In 2000, 53.4 million kids were enrolled. In 2021? Just 55.5 million.

Birth rates tell the real story. Since the 2008 financial crisis, U.S. birth rates have declined nearly every year except for a tiny 1% increase in 2024, but it came mostly from Hispanic and Asian families. Meanwhile, births to teens and young adults keep falling (who needs sex when you have chatbots, p*rn and a iPhone?). Women in their 40s now have a higher birthrate than women in their 20s. In many cases, women are making the decision not to have children at all.

This is the core of Elon Musk’s argument: that we’re sleepwalking into demographic decline, and no one wants to talk about it.

For argument’s sake, let’s say you do have kids. Now you want to send them to college because … that’s the American dream: make sure your kids do better than you did. Good luck with that.

In 2010, the average in-state tuition at a public university was around $7,000 per year. In 2023? Nearly $11,000. Private schools? I pay $65,000 a year for law school and my son pays $30,000 (excluding scholarship). Bottom line, even the headline “state number” shows a 57% increase in 13 years. And that doesn’t include room, board, or the lost income from not working full-time. The truth is, by making loans available in the 2010 Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act, we f@&k’d a huge number of kids over.

The average student now graduates with about $29,300 in debt and pays 6.53% interest—a rate that’s more punitive than most mortgage holders. The total outstanding student debt is now $1.77 trillion. That’s trillion, with a T. It’s a generational anchor. And unlike business debt, it’s extremely difficult to discharge your student debt through bankruptcy.

And while we’re here: part of the demographic change and delay/opting out of kids is that 60% of college students are now women. Add inflation, divorce, and a career, and women are following Sheryl Sandberg’s advice: Leaning In.

As for men? Men have been opting out. Or failing out. Or never applying. That gender imbalance is its own issue, but it’s part of a broader pattern: we’ve turned college into a high-cost, low-yield filter.

And what do you get for your $100,000 degree? According to current data, the median salary for a college graduate is about $80,000. For a high school graduate? $47,000.

So let’s do some napkin math. Assume a four-year degree costs you $100,000 all-in. Let’s be generous and say you start making $33,000 more per year post-grad. That’s a 33% return on your $100k investment… before taxes. Sounds good. Until you realize most grads don’t make $80k out of the gate. They start at $50k, maybe $60k. Many are underemployed. And some—thanks to underwater lesbian basket weaving degrees—never catch up.

The true ROI? Add taxes. Add inflation. Add loan payments and the return shrinks fast.

Meanwhile… in labor land…the people who need the system to work are aging out of it. My good friend Bob has been talking with me about this for a decade. Every year from now through 2027, more than 4 million Americans will turn 65. That’s the peak of the Baby Boom retirement wave.

That number dwarfs the 3.7 million Americans turning 21 each year—many of whom are still in school, not earning, and not yet contributing meaningfully to the tax base. And with macroeconomic headwinds, they aren’t likely too for a while. It’s just math and it’s brutal: fewer workers, more retirees, and entitlement programs that were never designed for this ratio.

I’ve written about this before, but when Social Security started in 1935, there were 42 workers per retiree. Today? Less than three. By 2030, it could be closer to two. The same story applies to Medicare, where the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tried to offset rising costs by enrolling younger, healthier people to subsidize older, sicker ones. But when birth rates drop and youth opt out, the ACA math doesn’t work either.

We told retirees they’d get Social Security and Medicare. We told students college would be worth it. We told workers their taxes would fund the safety net. But those assumptions depended on growth—of population, of productivity, of output. Now we’re seeing the consequences of pretending infinite growth was a given. It’s not. And yet, we keep piling on new spending, new subsidies, and refuse to address the causes.

Elon Musk is a lot of things, but when he says the real crisis is population collapse, we should listen. Because this isn’t just about fewer kids or more retirees. It’s about forgetting that all of our systems—education, entitlement, taxation—depend on scale. They were built for a growing nation.

But we’re not growing. Not fast enough. Not young enough. And not in the right places. We have a quiet demographic crisis. And the longer we ignore it, the louder the collapse will become.

Queue Barry White.