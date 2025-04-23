#hottakeoftheday

Gary D. Davis
3h

The rate of inflation for college tuition had long been week above the US average rate of 2-1/2 to 3 % power year. I calculated it at 9% when I began planning for college for my two children years ago. My estimation turned out to be correct - four years cost between $250 and $300k each child. That tuition bloat was the direct result of eliminating private lenders from student loans. Rather than making a business-based decision of the risk of repayment and default, the federal government just did an Oprah - you get a loan, you get a loan.... In predictable response, colleges ratcheted up their tuition rates to "get their piece of the free money", intensifying the spiral of tuition inflation. Add to that the "requirement" for massive DEI administration, building expansion to "stay competitive" with peer group institutions and general ignorance of better discipline. State schools are now the only value proposition for most college-destined students as $85,000 per year is simply not achievable now a prudent investment given the expected outcomes. Once again, government's entre into the former private sector business has skewed the market. Let's hope the market can correct itself, eventually. US education systems are no longer the envy of the free world.

Ironman53
4h

Great post! Colleges and universities have grown bloated with a lot of programs that don't contribute to the curriculum and quality of education but add a lot to the cost of tuition and fees. Perhaps downsizing out of necessity will happen if federal aid is reduced and enrollment drops. Changing the demographics to increase the number of children will require drastically reduced government spending and the cost of living. Perhaps Elon can help our current administration understand this.

