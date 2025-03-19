When I started writing again, I didn’t expect to dive so deep into immigration. But, as with everything else, I write about what I’m wrestling with and right now, oil is $66, the stock market shocks haven’t fully played out (FOMC meeting today!) and the truth is, Trump was elected on an anti-illegal-immigration mandate so we are seeing his first real test of popularity—and it’s driving the legal battles over his take on unitary executive power. With a high profile arrest in Denver Monday, let’s put a face to the issue with Jeanette and explore readers (and my) take.

Jeanette crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 1997 with her husband and eldest daughter. Here, she had three more kids—born in 2001, 2004, and 2007—all U.S. citizens by birthright. Her legal troubles began in 2009 after a traffic stop revealed she was using a fake Social Security number, was here illegally and it triggered deportation proceedings.

She fought back with appeals, stays of removal (granted in 2013, 2017, and 2021), and a U visa bid (denied in 2019). Twice, she took sanctuary in Denver churches—86 days in 2017 and nearly three years from 2019 to 2021—to dodge ICE. She was recognized by Time magazine in 2017 as one of the top 100 influential activists, and helped the creation of an underground church network in Denver to house and hide other illegals.

Most recently, she worked at Target, where ICE waited for her to come to work and arrested her Monday, claiming their old deportation order still stands. Her advocates argue it’s invalid and the truth is, I don’t have enough data yet to understand the truth. But, she’s been here for 28 years which is a long time for due process and it seems as though she will be sent to back to Mexico for good shortly, with a ban on returning to the U.S. for 10 years. Effectively, it’s the end of the road for her. And that’s exactly why ICE picked this high profile target.

Let’s step back: about 20 million undocumented immigrants live in the U.S. Jeanette’s family of five includes three citizen kids under the 14th Amendment’s historical reading—though Trump’s executive order aims to end that for future births. Childbirth costs, averaging $10,000-$15,000 per kid in the 2000s, were likely covered by emergency Medicaid or hospital charity care, since she couldn’t access regular insurance. At Target, she probably used fake or borrowed documents (as discussed yesterday, 3.2 million SSN were canceled for people “over 120 years old” and fake SSNs are broadly available on the black market for a couple hundred dollars). Car insurance? Doubtful without a legit driver’s license, which Colorado didn’t offer undocumented folks until 2013, and even then, she’d need to apply and give personal information. Housing? Likely rentals, paid in cash or supporters.

For 28 years, Jeanette’s lived here illegally, trying legal routes first after she was caught and then evading enforcement. She’s not a murderer or a rapist or a gang member. But she has been taking resources, living in the shadows, and encouraging 20 million others to do the same.

What’s your take? Sympathy for her family’s roots here, or frustration that she skirted the law?

What about the legal, taxpaying American vying for that Target job, or the medical system strained by uncompensated care? Her story’s the same as so many: doing the best to make a better life for her family, but it’s not costless and with Trump deporting their mom, at least three Democratic voters were created for life, born from an illegal action and three decades of skirting enforcement.

Weigh in. I want to know.