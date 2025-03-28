This week, President Trump issued an executive order titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” setting in motion what may become one of the most consequential constitutional tests of federal authority in a generation. For me, it was the perfect convergence of my constitutional law studies and my long-running fascination with what I call the “method beyond the madness”—the idea that what looks like chaos from a distance is often a deliberate and strategic legal play.

This piece is longer than usual because it needs to be. The issues at stake—federalism, separation of powers, the outer limits of executive authority, and the anti-commandeering doctrine—deserve more than sound bites because this isn’t a constitutional crisis. In fact, it’s the opposite. Team Trump is laying its legal cards on the table and inviting the Supreme Court to rule on the gray areas that have allowed executive overreach to metastasize over decades. If successful, this strategy could hardwire constitutional constraints that limit not just blue-state resistance but also future presidents from veering off course.

So yes, it’s a deep dive. But it’s also a front-row seat to how constitutional law gets clarified—in real time, by real players, using real power. Let’s get into it!

The Executive Order directs federal agencies to enforce uniform voting rules – such as proof-of-citizenship requirements and strict deadlines for mail ballots – and threatens to withhold federal funds from states that do not comply . This sweeping directive raises a fundamental federalism question: Can the federal government compel or coerce states into adopting federal election procedures without violating the Constitution’s anti-commandeering principle? To answer this, we must examine how the order attempts to “thread the statutory needle” and whether those provisions respect constitutional boundaries set by the Supreme Court. Key precedents such as South Dakota v. Dole (1987) and New York v. United States (1992), both of which I studied last month in class, delineate the fine line between conditioning federal funding (often permissible if done carefully) and commandeering state governments (flatly unconstitutional).

The Anti-Commandeering Doctrine: New York v. United States (1992)

The anti-commandeering doctrine, rooted in the Tenth Amendment, prohibits the federal government from simply commanding state governments to enact or administer federal regulatory programs. In New York v. United States (1992), the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that forced states to take ownership of radioactive waste if they failed to regulate its disposal by a federal deadline. Justice O’Connor’s opinion famously declared: “The Federal Government may not compel the States to enact or administer a federal regulatory program.” States are sovereign entities, not mere subdivisions of Washington, and Congress cannot directly require state legislatures or officials to carry out federal directives. This decision (along with the related case Printz v. United States (1997), which invalidated federal commands to local law enforcement) established that any form of federal “commandeering” of state governments violates the constitutional structure of dual sovereignty . In short, if the Trump executive order had outright ordered state officials to, say, change their voter registration laws or cease counting certain ballots, it would run afoul of New York v. United States. The administration clearly understands the constitutional interpretation – hence the effort to “thread the needle” by using statutory levers and incentives rather than direct commands.

Conditional Federal Funding: South Dakota v. Dole (1987)

While the federal government cannot force state action, it can often persuade or incentivize states by attaching conditions to federal funding. The spending power of Congress allows it to offer money to states and require compliance with certain conditions in return, as long as those conditions meet certain criteria. The leading case is South Dakota v. Dole (1987), in which the Supreme Court upheld a law withholding 5% of highway funds from any state that refused to raise its drinking age to 21. The Court, in an opinion by Chief Justice Rehnquist, laid out guidelines for permissible conditional spending :

• General Welfare: The spending must promote the general welfare (a deferential requirement typically met if Congress conceives a national benefit). In Dole, Congress was addressing drunk-driving fatalities by incentivizing a uniform drinking age .

• Clear and Unambiguous: Conditions must be stated unambiguously, so states know the consequences of choice . States must be able to opt out with awareness of what they forfeit.

• Relatedness: The condition should relate “to the federal interest in particular national projects or programs” . In Dole, highway safety was related to drinking age because differing state ages encouraged young drivers to cross state lines to drink, creating interstate safety risks.

• No Independent Bar: The condition cannot force states to violate another constitutional provision. (For example, Congress could not condition funds on states suppressing free speech or denying equal protection.)

• No Coercion: Critically, the financial inducement cannot be so extreme as to be coercive – “the point at which pressure turns into compulsion.” In Dole, withholding 5% of highway funds was deemed a “relatively small” incentive, not a coercive threat that the states couldn’t refuse . By contrast, in the 2012 NFIB v. Sebelius decision, the Court found a Medicaid expansion condition that threatened a state’s entire Medicaid budget (over 10% of a typical state’s total revenue) to be unconstitutionally coercive – effectively a “gun to the head” leaving states no real choice .

“Threading the Needle”: What Trump’s 2025 Order Does

President Trump’s March 25, 2025 executive order attempts to enforce federal election standards without directly mandating state law changes, a strategy seemingly designed to respect the letter of New York v. United States while still strongly influencing state behavior. The order contains several major initiatives:

• Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration: The order directs the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to amend the national mail voter registration form to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for anyone registering to vote in federal elections. (Acceptable documents would include a passport, REAL ID-compliant ID indicating citizenship, birth certificate, etc..) It also requires state officials to record details about the citizenship document provided. This moves toward a nationwide requirement that registrants show citizenship papers – a significant change, since current federal law (the National Voter Registration Act) does not generally demand physical proof of citizenship for registration. By routing this through the EAC (a federal agency) and the federal form, the administration is trying to avoid directly ordering state election officials to change state law; instead, states would be obliged to use the new federal form under existing NVRA mandates. This is an example of “threading the needle”: using existing federal authority over the federal voter registration form to impose new requirements, rather than ordering states to legislate those requirements. Whether the EAC actually has authority to add such a requirement is legally contentious – previous efforts to require proof of citizenship (for instance, by Arizona) have been struck down as inconsistent with the NVRA .

• Enforcing a Uniform Election Day Deadline: The order cites federal statutes establishing a uniform Election Day (for example, 2 U.S.C. § 7 for congressional elections) and complains that many states count mailed ballots that arrive after Election Day. It directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day cutoff for ballots, and instructs the EAC to condition any funding it gives to states on their compliance with a uniform ballot receipt deadline of Election Day for all voting methods (with an exception for military/overseas ballots). In plainer terms, if a state law currently allows absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted even if they arrive a few days later (as states like California, Illinois, and Nevada do), the state risks losing federal election grants unless it changes that practice. This is a direct use of spending conditions: the EAC would “cease providing Federal funds” to states that don’t obey the federal Election Day deadline rule. The administration is betting that this heavy incentive will effectively force states to adopt the stricter deadline, without crossing the line into an outright mandate. Whether this crosses into coercion is debatable – it depends on how much money is at stake and how essential it is. The EAC’s election security and administration grants, provided under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), are valuable but not huge relative to state budgets. Cutting them off might be painful but perhaps not “irresistible” pressure. Still, a number of states are likely to challenge this as unlawful, arguing that the EO condition is not explicitly authorized by HAVA and thus exceeds the President’s authority .

• Withholding Other Federal Funds for Non-Compliance: Beyond EAC grants, the order hints at leveraging funds from other sources. It tells the Attorney General to “review for potential withholding of grants and other funds” distributed by the Department of Justice to state and local governments, for states that refuse to cooperate in investigating election crimes. It also directs DHS and FEMA to prioritize grant funding for state election offices in jurisdictions that meet certain federal security standards. These provisions echo tactics from Trump’s first term (e.g., threats to withhold law-enforcement grants from “sanctuary cities”), which were often blocked in court. One issue is that if Congress did not clearly attach these anti-fraud or security conditions to the DOJ or DHS funds in statute, the executive branch may be imposing new conditions unilaterally – which courts have viewed skeptically . Additionally, if the amount of money threatened is very large or unrelated (for instance, cutting broad law enforcement funds over an election policy disagreement), states could argue this crosses the line into unconstitutional coercion or is not sufficiently “related” to the purpose of those funds . As constitutional scholar Steve Vladeck noted, the relatedness of the funding condition to the program matters – conditioning transportation or policing funds on election policy could be seen as a stretch, unlike conditioning election-specific funds .

In short, the executive order tries to avoid a direct command (“States must do X”) and instead uses phrases like “shall condition funding on compliance with X” or “shall prioritize states that comply.” This is the statutory needle the order attempts to thread – it relies on federal spending leverage and existing federal statutes to pull states into line, aiming to sidestep the clear prohibition on commandeering. The administration is essentially arguing: “We are not forcing states to change their laws – they remain free to do as they wish, but if they don’t follow federal election requirements, we don’t have to give them federal money.” This model, if done within the bounds of Dole, can be legal. The question is whether Trump’s order stays within those bounds or pushes past them into coercion or unlawfulness.

Conditioning Funds vs. Commandeering: Constitutional Boundaries

Examining the executive order under Dole and New York, several constitutional issues emerge:

• Statutory Authorization: First, does the executive order’s funding cutoff have clear congressional authorization? Dole requires that spending conditions be unambiguous in the legislation. Here, the Trump administration points to provisions in HAVA and related laws that let the EAC and federal agencies enforce compliance with election laws. For example, the order references 52 U.S.C. §21142(c) and §21145 (HAVA provisions about state compliance and audits) as authority for the EAC to halt funds. If those laws are interpreted to permit denying funds to noncompliant states, the condition might be deemed “unambiguous” (since states accepted HAVA money knowing they must follow HAVA’s rules). However, the wrinkle is that the EO adds a new requirement – documentary proof of citizenship on the federal form – that is not explicitly in HAVA or NVRA (those laws actually left the citizenship proof question somewhat open, leading to past litigation). Imposing a new condition not spelled out by Congress could fail the clarity requirement. Courts could view it as the executive creating a “backdoor” regulation of state policy without congressional consent . Similarly, the DOJ’s threat to pull generic law-enforcement grants for non-cooperation on election investigations lacks a specific statute tying those dollars to election policy. In the first Trump term, federal courts struck down such attempts (e.g., withholding Byrne JAG criminal justice grants over immigration “sanctuary” policies) as neither authorized by Congress nor permissible under the Spending Clause . The new order treads into that same murky area.

• Relatedness of Funds: The EAC grants and election-specific funds are clearly related to election administration, so conditioning them on following federal election rules is logically connected (ensuring funds for election administration are used in compliant systems). This likely satisfies Dole’s “germaneness” test for those particular funds . But if the administration went further – for instance, threatening unrelated streams like highway funds or education funds if a state doesn’t adopt voter ID (a hypothetical example) – that would be less related and more legally vulnerable. So far, the order sticks mostly to election-related funding, which strengthens its case. The DOJ grant provision is a slight outlier (law enforcement grants are not election funds), but even there the justification would be that election crimes enforcement is tied to law enforcement. Opponents would argue that yoking general police funding to an election policy dispute is too attenuated. The Supreme Court in Dole accepted a broad view of relatedness (drinking age tied to highway safety) , but there are limits – a condition cannot be completely unrelated to the purpose of the funds.

• Degree of Pressure (Coercion): Perhaps the most significant question is whether the order’s financial threats are coercive. The EO’s language about withholding EAC funds is open-ended – it doesn’t set a percentage cut like Dole’s 5%; it suggests cutting all election assistance funds to noncompliant states. For some states that rely heavily on federal grants for election improvements, that could be a serious hit, but in absolute terms HAVA grants are not enormous (often in the millions, not billions). It’s likely less than, say, 0.1% of a big state’s budget – small enough that the administration can argue it’s a legitimate encouragement, not a coercive bludgeon. On the other hand, consider a state like Nevada, which the EO specifically targets (Nevada law accepts mail ballots arriving after Election Day if postmarked by Election Day). Nevada might stand to lose federal election funding for refusing to change that law. Nevada’s Secretary of State or Governor could sue, claiming this condition is coercive or beyond statutory authority. A court will then evaluate: Is losing those funds a “hard choice” or “no choice at all”? The outcome isn’t certain. Notably, Dole and subsequent cases have signaled that when a condition approaches taking away 10%+ of a state’s budget, it’s likely coercive (as in NFIB v. Sebelius where states faced losing all Medicaid funds, which was Medicaid ~10% of state budgets on average, deemed coercive). The EAC grants are nowhere near that magnitude for any state, so the administration has some argument that states remain free to say “No thanks, keep your money” – especially larger states that can potentially self-fund election administration if they refuse federal dollars.

• Commandeering vs. Preemption: It’s also important to distinguish between commandeering and preemption. The anti-commandeering doctrine bars forcing states to enact laws, but the federal government can still pass its own laws that override state laws (preemption) or enforce federal requirements directly on individuals. For example, Congress could potentially enact a federal voter ID law governing federal elections (subject to its powers under the Elections Clause) – that would preempt contrary state laws but not force state officials to implement the federal rule (the feds would have to enforce it themselves). The Trump executive order does not itself create new federal statutes; it operates through agency action and conditional funding. But it raises an interesting Elections Clause issue: Article I, §4 of the Constitution gives state legislatures the primary role in prescribing the “Times, Places and Manner” of holding federal elections, with Congress allowed to alter or make such laws. Here, President Trump (via executive order, without Congress) is attempting to “make or alter” election regulations – something the Constitution arguably entrusts to Congress, not the President . Critics argue this is an unconstitutional arrogation of power by the executive . The administration would respond that it is merely enforcing existing laws Congress passed (NVRA, HAVA, etc.), not creating new law. This separation-of-powers concern is adjacent to the federalism issues and could independently invalidate parts of the order if courts find the President exceeded his authority.

In summary, the constitutionality of the EO’s funding conditions will likely turn on whether courts view them as a valid Dole-style bargain (“follow federal election law or forego a limited pot of money”) or an overreach that either lacks congressional authorization or effectively forces state policy under threat. If seen as the former, the order threads the needle successfully; if the latter, it could be struck down for the very overreach it sought to avoid. Early reactions indicate legal challenges are imminent – election law experts and officials in affected states labeled the order “unlawful” and an abuse of power almost immediately . Those lawsuits will surely invoke New York v. U.S., accusing the administration of using federal funds as “a gun to the head” of state election administration.

State Voter ID Laws and the EO’s Context

One major aspect of the election integrity debate – and implicit in Trump’s order – is voter identification. Although the 2025 executive order does not explicitly mandate photo ID at polling places, it reflects a broader push for stricter voter verification (its focus on proof of citizenship to register is related). The controversy over voter ID laws in the states provides important context. A majority of U.S. states require voters to show some form of ID at the polls, but a notable minority do not. As of 2024, 35 states had some ID requirement for in-person voting (with varying strictness), while 14 states (and D.C.) did not require any document ID to vote in person .

For reference, states that do not require voters to show ID at the ballot box include:

• California (Governor Gavin Newsom [D])

• Hawaii (Governor Josh Green [D])

• Illinois (Governor J.B. Pritzker [D])

• Maine (Governor Janet Mills [D])

• Maryland (Governor Wes Moore [D])

• Massachusetts (Governor Maura Healey [D])

• Minnesota (Governor Tim Walz [D])

• Nevada (Governor Joe Lombardo [R])

• New Jersey (Governor Phil Murphy [D])

• New Mexico (Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham [D])

• New York (Governor Kathy Hochul [D])

• Oregon (Governor Tina Kotek [D])

• Pennsylvania (Governor Josh Shapiro [D])

• Vermont (Governor Phil Scott [R])

(Note: Washington, D.C., under Mayor Muriel Bowser [D], also does not require ID to vote . Some of the above states have caveats for first-time voters or certain circumstances, but none demand a standard ID from all voters at every election.)

Indeed, in the 2024 election, President Trump won two of the no-ID states (Pennsylvania and Nevada) while Kamala Harris carried the rest.

Why Voter ID Remains Controversial

This may seem like an easy question, but it’s not. Proponents argue that Americans routinely show ID in everyday life – to board an airplane, to drive a car, to purchase alcohol or cigarettes, even to enter certain buildings. Isn’t voting important enough to merit the same simple safeguard? Polls have consistently shown broad public support for voter ID laws; for example, a survey found about 77% approval for requiring photo ID to vote. To many, it “hardly seems unreasonable” to require ID at the polls in an age when ID is needed for so many routine activities.

However, opponents of voter ID respond that voting is not the same as buying a beer or boarding a plane – it is a fundamental constitutional right, and placing barriers to exercise that right is fundamentally different from regulating a privilege or commercial transaction. As one advocacy group put it, “driving a car and buying alcohol are not fundamental civil rights. Voting is.” The Constitution protects the right to vote (several amendments prohibit denying it on various grounds, and courts have applied strict scrutiny to laws that burden voting rights). This means the government must be careful that any voting restriction is truly necessary and not unduly burdensome. Critics argue voter ID laws fail that test for several reasons:

• Voter Impersonation Fraud is Exceedingly Rare: The main problem voter ID is meant to solve – in-person voter impersonation (someone showing up at the polls pretending to be someone else) – almost never happens. Multiple investigations and studies have found vanishingly small rates of this kind of fraud. For instance, a comprehensive review found only 31 credible incidents out of over 1 billion votes cast in U.S. elections from 2000 to 2014 . In 2024, NPR reported that research and courts have consistently found voter fraud to be “infinitesimally rare” and not at a scale that could affect outcomes . Even high-profile state-led investigations spurred by fraud claims (in Texas, Georgia, etc.) have turned up at most a handful of questionable votes among millions . Given this data, opponents argue that strict ID requirements are a heavy-handed solution to a nearly nonexistent problem – akin to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. Courts have noted the lack of evidence for significant impersonation fraud when striking down some ID laws; for example, when Pennsylvania’s voter ID law was struck down in 2014, the judge noted it was “virtually nonexistent” and the law would disenfranchise far more legitimate voters than stop fraudulent ones.

• Millions Lack Acceptable ID: While most Americans have some form of ID, a significant number do not have the specific government-issued photo ID often required by strict laws. The Brennan Center estimated (and the Trump administration’s own data later confirmed) that roughly 21 million eligible voters lack a current government photo ID . Disproportionately, these tend to be elderly, low-income, minority, and young voters – groups less likely to drive and more likely to face obstacles obtaining IDs . For example, about 18% of Americans over 65 lack photo ID, 25% of African-American voting-age citizens lack ID, and 16% of Hispanics lack ID . Many such individuals either no longer drive, can’t easily travel to ID issuing offices, or cannot afford the time and money to navigate the bureaucracy (especially if they need to get underlying documents like birth certificates). Voter ID laws can thus hit marginalized voters hardest, effectively making it harder for them to vote. Unlike flying or buying liquor – which one can choose not to do – voting is a civic duty expected of every eligible citizen, so a segment of citizens being shut out due to ID laws is a democratic harm.

• Burden as a “Poll Tax” Concern: Although states often provide free voter ID cards to those who lack them (to mitigate legal challenges), there can still be incidental costs (like paying for a birth certificate or traveling to a distant DMV office). Opponents liken these to a modern “poll tax” – charging people to exercise their right to vote. The 24th Amendment outlawed poll taxes in federal elections, and even indirect costs are viewed with suspicion by courts. For instance, when North Carolina’s strict ID law was litigated, evidence showed how difficult it was for some voters in rural areas to obtain the required ID, leading a federal court to find the law likely disenfranchising. Courts will ask whether the state has made ID truly accessible to all; if not, the law could be unconstitutional.

• Partisan and Racial Implications: Voter ID debates are intensely controversial also because of perceived partisan advantage. Generally, Democratic-leaning voters (young, urban, renters, racial minorities) are more likely to lack ID than Republican-leaning voters. Republican lawmakers have at times been caught explicitly or implicitly admitting that ID laws benefit their party by reducing turnout among certain groups. This injects a racial and partisan motive issue – e.g., the Fourth Circuit in 2016 struck down parts of North Carolina’s election law (including a voter ID requirement) for targeting African-Americans “with almost surgical precision.” While a well-crafted ID law can be race-neutral in text, in practice the disparate impact raises red flags under the Voting Rights Act and Constitution. Because of this history, voting rights advocates view new ID requirements with skepticism, suspecting they are less about fraud and more about voter suppression of minority communities.

• Countervailing State Interests: Supporters argue ID laws bolster public confidence in elections and prevent possible fraud (even if rare). The Supreme Court, in Crawford v. Marion County Election Board (2008), upheld Indiana’s photo ID law, accepting that deterring fraud and safeguarding voter confidence were valid state interests even absent proof of widespread fraud. However, that case had no definitive majority opinion on how to weigh the burdens vs. benefits – it left room for “as-applied” challenges if people could show specific burdens. Since Crawford, some stricter ID laws have been blocked in lower courts, especially if states provided little justification or made poor accommodations. The controversy remains alive because the balance between security and access is often in the eye of the beholder. For many voters, showing ID is no big deal – thus they support it and may distrust systems without it. For others, the historical context of voter suppression and the empirical lack of fraud make ID laws anathema, representing an unnecessary barrier.

In public discourse, the clash is often simplified to: “You need ID for everything else – why not voting?” versus “Not everyone has ID, and no one should lose their vote over a piece of plastic.” The Trump executive order taps into this debate indirectly. By emphasizing voter fraud (the order references non-citizens voting and cites foreign countries’ voter ID practices), it aligns with the view that more stringent voter identification (citizenship checks, etc.) are needed to secure elections. Yet critics respond that this is chasing ghosts – that claims of rampant illegal voting are unsubstantiated and that such measures will disenfranchise far more legitimate voters than the extremely few illegitimate ones . The ACLU, for example, blasted the executive order as “weaponizing the myth of voter fraud to jeopardize our rights,” saying it would “disenfranchise tens of millions of eligible voters” by imposing unnecessary barriers .

It’s worth noting that even some measures in the EO (like proof of citizenship to register) have parallels to voter ID controversies. Proof of citizenship requirements have been struck down before because large numbers of legitimate voters (especially married women who changed names, elderly people born at home, naturalized citizens, etc.) might not readily have a passport or birth certificate on hand, and such requirements were found to conflict with the NVRA’s purpose of simplifying registration. The argument mirrors the voter ID fight: a heavy requirement to address a tiny number of non-citizen voting cases (which are already illegal under federal law and “exceptionally rare” in practice ) ends up blocking more valid voters than invalid ones.

Trump’s executive order will face immediate legal challenges—on federalism, separation of powers, and individual voting rights—and likely land before the Supreme Court. But the real game is longer-term: by triggering litigation on 15 or more major constitutional questions, Trump may be offering Justices Alito and Thomas their retirement gifts. If he secures their replacements before the midterms, he’ll cement a right-leaning Court for the next 30 years. That, more than any single policy, may become his true legacy.