Of late, I’ve been obsessed with Peaky Blinders. With three out of four law finals out of the way, the only thing between me and being halfway through law school is a three-hour final essay final I can’t study for. So yes, I’m basically on Christmas break.

For those of you who haven’t seen Peaky Blinders, the show is set in the aftermath of World War I, when men came home psychologically shattered, with little government support and no real income tax system to fund one. That part matters and is the subject of today’s post. When the state can’t provide stability, someone will. Maybe that someone is a corrupt cop. Maybe it’s Tommy Shelby. But, it’s never nobody.

We Didn’t Always Have an IRS

For most of U.S. history, there was no federal income tax. The first attempt came with the Civil War, a flat 3% tax to help Lincoln keep the Union. The tax disappeared after the war, but taxes are important—so in 1913, the 16th Amendment made income tax permanent. Then World War I hit.

By 1918 the tax rate for the wealthiest Americans shot to 77% to pay for the war. By 1944, well into World War II, the top rate peaked at 94%. The country built highways, factories, the post-war middle class thrived while Europe rebuilt and America directed all it’s resources at winning capitalism and defeating socialism and we morphed a functioning stability net. Defense, pensions, schools, utilities, and subsidies.

COVID Didn’t Increase Taxes — It Just Printed the Money

After World War I, the government raised taxes to stabilize society. After COVID? It was politically more expedient to print trillions and pretend that there was such a thing as a free lunch.

Not surprisingly, PPP fraud exploded, unemployment scams exploded, and agencies more concerned with being called racist shoveled money out the door faster than they could spell “verification.” One of the insights that even the New York Times admits around the Minnesota-Somali fraud ring was that whenever groups were questioned, they called state auditors racist and were left alone. $1 billion stolen.

But the choice to close society wasn’t one that cost anyone anything. We didn’t tax for it. We didn’t sacrifice for it. We just monetized it. The truth is, when you subsidize chaos, you get a marketplace for it.

Government Ineptitude Creates Criminal Enterprise

Peaky Blinders shows the world a simple truth: when institutions break down or are downright failing, gangs don’t just thrive—they fill the civic gap. It’s not “bad guys replacing good guys.” It’s functional systems replacing failing ones. In 1922 Birmingham, the government was too weak to help, so criminals did it. In 2020–2021, the government was too sloppy to verify, so criminals did that too. Different century. Same outcome. Just bigger dollars involved.

Every time debt expands without accountability, every time we “stimulus” our way out of consequences, every time a trillion dollars gets lost in the seat cushions of federal agencies, we’re building a future where the only competent organizations left are multinational, cartels and the IRS to tax the gap. The bottom line is if we keep believing we can borrow forever without cutting spending or reforming waste, we’re going to wake up in a country where the rule of law is enforced in back alleys. That’s how you get Tommy Shelbys.

When governments are careless, people fend for themselves. And when fending for yourself becomes a business model, society shifts from cooperation to exploitation.

We don’t need higher taxes. We don’t need lower taxes. We need accountability.