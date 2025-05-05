#hottakeoftheday

BigMitch89
2h

Midland O&G independent here. Lots office lights were on unusually early this am on the way to work. I maintain that much of the continued drilling into low prices in the first Trump term was at least partially due to continuous development requirements from OGL’s. Now that we are nearing the end of available locations, those cdc’s should have been fulfilled and financially responsible operators will lay rigs down and delay completions. That being said, we as an industry have a history of financial irresponsibility.

1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
dave walker
3h

We’re about to find out which producers are over leveraged and which ones have the discipline to curtail higher cost production for a undefined period. This will not be great for shale imo or the industry as a whole. I absolutely agree it will have all the positives you outlined.

