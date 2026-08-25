#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Gary D. Davis's avatar
Gary D. Davis
2h

Do well in Perth, enjoy the competition and the time with your father.

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Gary D. Davis's avatar
Gary D. Davis
2h

Do well in Perth, enjoy the competition and the time with your father.

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