It's finally here. I'm sitting on a plane to LAX, then another to Melbourne, then the last leg to Perth. 26 hours. Fun fact: that puts me roughly 10,500 miles from Denver. Geographically, the farthest you can be from any other point on earth is about 12,500 miles — so short of the Indian Ocean or the Bahamas, this is pretty much the opposite side of the world.

When I played in Amsterdam in 2024 and brought my dad, it was on the heels of no purpose. I wasn't in law school. I wasn't doing speeches. I wasn't doing real estate. I hadn't started the hedge fund with the boys. I had won Canadian and U.S. nationals and I wanted a reason to stay fit. My weight has moved 40 lbs a year — in one direction — for a long time, because the downside of being an athlete, or a corporate employee, or an entrepreneur, is that other things take priority. And priority becomes results. And results follow.

I looked at oil and gas as something I'd done, and I missed the window to get back. I missed the people I worked with and I missed the thrill of the hunt, but I didn't have the chip required to be successful. So occasionally I'll write IR at companies like SM to share thoughts (buy Civitas…) and play on the margins of activism to make investing more fun. At best it was a hobby. At worst… well. It didn't work. SM bought Civitas without help from me, and now they run their business as they do — and will continue to — with management taking big salaries and bonuses, and at the end of the day the business, like all business, is floated and sunk by commodity prices. So thank you for my 50% gain in the stock, my continued covered calls performance juicing returns to 70% in the meantime, and now — I have more money to do frankly nothing with. Newmont is my biggest public holding. Up 80%, plus 20% in incremental call premiums. But it's passive. It's reporting on where the bus goes and winning when it heads my direction. It isn't that fun.

Building houses, on the other hand, has been glorious. Sometimes it's employing the 15 or so guys making it happen. But mostly it's the excitement of buying right, structuring incentives properly, and hedging outcomes to maximize returns while minimizing risk. It also always involves keeping my personal house on the market, waiting for showings, knowing that at any time I could be homeless if someone hits the number — and the win comes with the need for timing to work, and to redeploy capital in a slightly more productive way yet again.

I'm not complaining. I love it. I feel very blessed. Now I get to work pro bono for a defense attorney and see cases — glimpses into the lives of bad people, people with bad luck, and people for whom life just hasn't generally worked out. And even when it had, a criminal charge can derail things beyond belief. It's meaningful. I really enjoy it.

But for me, squash — and golf at times — has been the thrill that never gets old and never gives you anything back. So I fly to Perth. Can't wait to see my dad there, watching, not playing, and test what the last two years have taught me. Expectations high, tempered by gratitude.

Somewhere over the Pacific I'm watching the movie Tow. An incredibly painful, realistic look at the homeless, the unlucky, the bad breaks that leave some people living in their cars while others are trying to find new houses to park the cars they already have. I watch it from a seat I paid for on my way to a squash tournament, thirty-some hours removed from a life where the biggest problem on my desk is which house to scrape next. I say this with full knowledge that "it's complicated," and worse, that there are no quick solutions. Should students take out $300,000 of debt for degrees in underwater basket weaving? Probably not. Should the Fed pump trillions into the economy to protect people who won't sell because they don't want to pay capital gains above the $500,000 exemption, or because they're sitting on a 3% mortgage? It should not. But a little empathy — I'm often told — goes a long way, and Tow was a worthy 100 minutes of humanities, no $8,000 tuition required.

It's hard to read X the rest of the flight and not feel the same frustration from the other direction — bank interventions, insider deals, self-promotion dressed as leadership, noise meant to distract from the simple act of doing better. Both parties. All of them. My mom, who ran United Way in Calgary, used to say a city isn't great unless it's great for everyone. I still believe in accountability over empathy as a first principle — choices have consequences — but potholes get fixed by tactical policy, not by pins and platitudes 99% of politicians can't actually move anyway.

With excitement, I'm spending the next two weeks focused on the thing I control, and enjoying the thought of creating jobs on my return — when we scrape our next house and see what Mr. Market says about the bet, next year.

It's a long way from 2024. G'day mate. See you on the flip side.