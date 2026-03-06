Please God, give me one more boom. And I promise I won’t waste it.

For months, the IEA has been forecasting a 4 million barrel per day glut. For a year, President Trump has been talking oil down at every rally, every policy announcement, every positive data point — while gold, copper, silver, palladium, and beef quietly ran to the moon. Meanwhile, crude sat there, beaten down and ignored. And downright painful.

And then the geopolitics did it’s thing.

The Setup: 15 Million Barrels of Geopolitical Math

Between the relaxation of Russian sanctions allowing India to (continue) buy(ing) Russian crude, and the U.S. Navy’s offer to escort tankers through the Strait, which thus far hasn’t impacted shipping rates or frequency— the market is panicking and actually repricing toward a 15 million barrel per day shortage scenario. That’s not a trivial adjustment. That’s the kind of number that consumes surplus inventory in a hurry. And as we saw with silver, with algos, the AI trade collapsing and a ton of liquidity, when the market decides something in the short term, it explodes.

A Tale of Two Cities: Prairie Operating vs. The Rest of the Sector

This week, Prairie Operating’s executive leadership resigned ahead of their reserve report. Rich Frommer has stepped in as interim CEO. It’s a cautionary tale worth studying — not because it’s particularly unusual (bankers love debt), but because of the timing. Prairie operated in an environment where oil averaged around $60 and gas sat at $2.75 and they focused on growth instead of value, used debt instead of equity and it caught up with them.

The lesson? The rock is the rock. Always has been, Always will be. In a mediocre commodity environment, the quality of your assets is destiny — and debt is the accelerant that turns a tough situation into a fatal one. However, when prices explode, now is not the time to fall in love with your assets. Diamondback can love their assets. Exxon because of its international exposure and massively undrilled potash acreage in New Mexico can too. But everyone else? Look in the mirror. Especially EOG… you have no inventory… c’mon, man. You need to do something. And APA, I’m sorry but the Alpine High is never going to work… the ugly lights are about to come on at the bar, grab someone who’ll take you home!

Now Is the Time to Get Married

SM Energy and Civitas should have merged years ago. They finally did it at 65% lower stock prices but their all equity deal gives them a chance. So learn the lesson already!

This is not the time to sit on your hands and admire your stock price. Your shares popped. Great. Now what? You’re running out of inventory. You know you need to merge. Your cost structure doesn’t get better in isolation, and organic growth, even at this price, won’t work.

“Grab a partner. Announce the deal. Make your shareholders some money for a change!!”

Now — right now, with stocks elevated and shareholders temporarily happy — is the window. Ten or fifteen deals are sitting there waiting to be consummated. The companies that pull the trigger give their shareholders the chance to be exposed to at a operating scale that allows more than survival and languishing stock. Look at Devon.

But let’s be clear, what comes next is probably lower. Trump is fixated on the price of gasoline like it’s a personal scorecard. This is a temporary dislocation. A gift.

The Core Issue Hasn’t Changed

Lack of inventory. Lack of the ability to grow. The need to go international. All of that is made possible by scale. And scale is made possible by consolidation.

So take the opening. Don’t let this moment become the story of what you almost did. Grab a partner. Get married. And make your shareholders some money for a change.