#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

Whew, this stuff in Iran is much more complicated than it appears IMO. I personally don’t think we will see $2 gasoline for a long time if ever again. Look out for Merger March Madness🤞

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

You are bang on about the rock. It’s all about the rock. Without a reservoir and oil you have nothing but hype in the oil and gas production business. The financial part is being astute about how to make money with that rock - don’t fall in love with your own prospect was the advice heaven to me 50 years ago, and it’s still good advice today. E&P companies today have to recognize the quality and hence value of their assets - the rock, how many would be better off if they were larger? Had more acreage? Had more producing wells? The time for ‘strategic’ M&A has never been better.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture