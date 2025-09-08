It’s not Merger Monday, but a few things worth flagging, including when Secretary Bessent threatened to punch a colleague in the face for talking about him to President Trump behind his back over the weekend.

As I’ve said before, I have a man crush on Mr. Bessent but if the job numbers last week are any clue, I think rate cuts are coming bigly and inflation is going to get out of control without significant spending cuts. He has a challenging job, but he’s a pretty smart guy.

In oil and gas land, a few important things to note.

First, OPEC+. Eight partners have agreed to start unwinding the last of the “voluntary” cuts— 137,000 barrels a month beginning in October, unwinding a 1.65 million bpd. On paper, this looks like discipline giving way to production. I suspect that in reality, it’s Saudi and UAE saying one thing while doing another. To me, the emperor has no clothes. The unwinding is meant to show President Trump they’re “with him” on inflation and energy security heading into 2026. With the UAE gifting him a new “Air Force One” and Mohammed bin Salma's set for a U.S. tour in November, the signaling is clear: Yes, Mr. President, we’ve want more barrels. Except, I’m not convinced anyone else has them. By the time the market figures out real supply in 2026, prices will tell the truth. That’s how I’m positioned.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil sits around $62. Companies burning through Tier 1 inventory at these prices are not just shortsighted—they’re outright dumb. Drill it, ok. But why complete the wells in to a horrible price environment? Let production drift down 300 mbo/d, let the market see how tight it really is, and then ramp up completions into a $75 world, not here! Same thing with gas—why flow molecules into Waha at negative prices when pipes are coming in 2026. To me, the strategy is obvious: wait. Maybe that’s why I’m not on a board somewhere….

All of his brings us back home. SM Energy’s (full disclosure, I’m long and this isn’t investment advice) longtime CEO is stepping down March 2026. Civitas’ CEO already did a month ago, with the chairman stepping in on a six-month interim. Both are cheap. Both are unloved. Both screen poorly on inventory and management perception, which means the market has already discounted them to the floor. Prices matter, they always do, but I’m just saying if you put them together, suddenly you’ve got more scale, cash flow, balance sheet flexibility and an easy political situation with an obvious management team solution (Chairman from Civi, new CEO from SM). In other words: an obvious combination hiding in plain sight.