Of course there was a deal to reopen the government. Not because it should have been done. Not because there was a real bipartisan agreement. And certainly not because anyone in Washington is doing anything that makes logical sense—other than hiding from all of their sins.

But it was absolutely, 100%, crystal clear that when the shutdown started to hit the FAA—and people realized their kids might not make it home for Thanksgiving—that was the breaking point. The talking heads all said the Democrats caved after winning New York, New Jersey and Virginia (blue blue and bluer?!) but the blame would have solely been on the Democrats if Thanksgiving was ruined. End of story.

You can play games with budgets, debt ceilings, and messaging. But when you keep people from seeing their families, every incumbent is told, in unison: Go f* yourself.**

So yes, there’s a deal. The FAA will stay open. SNAP benefits will continue. The spending spree will roll on. So I’ll YOLO-ing Bitcoin, gold, and commodities, with a healthy dose of covered calls that turn losers into income streams while I wait and winners into disciplined redeployment when my shares get called and prices I love. But I digress!

The Doomer Loop

As a follow-up to a post earlier this week, a friend texted me on my point about youth unemployment being 9%, student debt, and my two sons—21 and 19. The comment stuck with me:

Maybe the youth unemployment rate is directly related to why so many young people have turned to socialism. They don’t feel like they can own a share of capitalism anymore. And maybe their turn to socialism is why they can’t get a job?

It’s not untrue.

Twitter Fights and the 12-Cent Lesson

Back in 2020, I used to accidentally get into Twitter fights. Mostly because I was angry, but partially because I was silly. Yelling into the void on social media isn’t exactly the most effective way to communicate your position—but sometimes it’s too fun not to.

So yesterday when I saw a video of a young man yelling into his camera about how he only had twelve cents in his bank account, worked full time and still couldn’t afford school, and that America was unfair because there were millionaires and billionaires while he had student debt and no one to pay for his degree, I bit. I know I shouldn’t have but ….

I replied—politely, I thought—“Stop yelling into your phone and do a trade. There’s a ton of jobs out there, and racking up university debt for a degree that won’t pay doesn’t make sense.”

Well.

Don’t tell the younger generation they have to use their hands when they want to use their brains, have work life balance and work from home!

When I opened X this morning, I had hundreds of comments calling me a bald, 65-year-old boomer. Which isn’t true—but at this point, I’m taking it as a compliment.

What struck me, though, was the deeper disconnect. It’s one thing when the older generation says, “Go to school” and today that advice could really be wrong. But when the same generation corrects the mistake and says, “Don’t go to school—here’s a better path,” and the response is total to go F myself, it becomes hard to feel sympathy.

We all have agency.

We all have choice.

You don’t have to love the system to learn how to navigate it.

So now we find we have two incompatible realities: a generation that feels excluded from capitalism, and a capitalist class that doesn’t want to hire people who openly reject its values.

I can’t totally blame the kids for losing faith in capitalism. They were handed a distorted version of it—one that privatized the upside and socialized the downside. But, there is a way forward and it’s not blindly doing what your parents did. And the sooner kids stop going to college and get jobs, the sooner the divide in politics will give way to paying mortgages, raising kids and not screaming into the void of social media.