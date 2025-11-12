#hottakeoftheday

Lawrence Braul
5h

Thanks David. I was listening to a student going on about how difficult it is. I wondered what does she feel most strongly about?

Lining up at a food bank? No. Eating nothing but Mac'n'cheese? No. Sharing accommodations with people she doesn't like. No.

She couldn't afford to go out as often with friends. A student spending every day on campus isn't alone. You share a lunch (one you made?) with your friends. You curtail frivolous spending.

This is all part of growing up and making rational choices. This may be the best education one can get.

Josh Lambden
5h

"You don’t have to love the system to learn how to navigate it."

This is the sentence that says it all. Far too many people spend way too much energy on thinking/complaining the system should be different than it actually is. Of course we should take efforts to make the system better. And certain people will devote their lives to it. But most people would be far better served navigating the system as it exists.

So when the storm blows you off course do you yell at the Ocean, or do you adjust your sails?

We've hired some young professionals at work recently and let me tell you they have many things in common. They are smart, they hustle and they're keen to prove themselves and get the job done. And I'm also willing to bet they don't spend their time on twitter complaining about boomers.

