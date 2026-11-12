Tech has had its scandals, and oh how I love a scandal! Our boy Musk shrugs them off as a hobby, Bezos got through his, literally, by dismantling an old bridge while sponsoring the Climate Change arena in Seattle, and Zuck lives in a permanent one (which is also why I’m very long Meta. Anyone that realigns their incentive units effectively to beat Elon is my guy).

Jensen Huang, the black-leather-jacket superstar, modeled in Steve Jobs unitard image,is the first of the personality CEOs to get caught in something that could actually threaten the company.

The New York Times broke the espionage story on Oct. 29 and did a Daily podcast on it. Apparently the U.S. briefed Trump on it sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, in present day, Huang told Nvidia's board he'd been intimate with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips. The Times says US intelligence concluded she’s a Beijing spy, though that rests on “unnamed sources” and hasn't been publicly confirmed.

Yesterday, the Times reported a second alleged affair, with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's VP of healthcare, who reports to him. Because everyone does. The relationship story of course landed the week after the election, harkens back to when Pfizer “solved” after Election Day 2020.

Now to the part I care most about. Nvidia is famously flat, and Huang has about 60 direct reports. Every business school says seven is the max.

Way back when, I worked for an oil and gas COO who answered operational emails from the far corners of the country at 6 a.m., faster than anyone who was actually working the assets. His fingerprints were on every decision to the point where someone interviewed at another company for a senior role and the question back was “I know what your COO can do, what can you do?” Back in 2007, as a freshly minted MBA who thought he was pretty hot stuff stuff himself, I wanted the COO off the email. I was told politely by someone senior who had worked for the COO for a long time “Yeah, we aren’t going to do that.” The point? That's not delegation. That's ineffective. But it worked.

Some people are big-brained enough, and understand the business well enough, that being in every decision is the job. Musk is 100% that. Zuckerberg is too.

So if you're buying Nvidia on this dip, you're betting on one of two stories:

Jensen wasn't the brain. He wasn't running every meeting or touching every decision. He's a narcissist who made bad personal choices, and the machine runs fine without him. Jensen was the brain. The 60 direct reports are the tell, and removing him breaks something.

Here's my read: Jensen is to Nvidia what Elon is to Tesla So I’m not a buyer here but time will tell. My hope, Jensen ends up running alongside Elon, a merged SpaceX and Tesla (I’m very long SpaceX).

Not investment advice. I’m just an interested observer.